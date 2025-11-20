As exciting as a new set of wheels can be, purchasing a new car can sometimes be cause for regret or buyer’s remorse. Financing a new car can be a costly move, one that sometimes financially overburdens the buyer. Other times, not enough research is performed by the car shopper, and the new ride simply doesn’t live up to the price. Or, as iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer has noted, sometimes new car shoppers are “just incredibly fickle.” Whatever the reason, approximately 3.6% of new cars are returned within a year, and most of them are luxury brands.

Read Next: Auto Experts Say Stop Buying These 4 Hybrid Cars Immediately

Find Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

That’s what iSeeCars discovered in a recent study, which found that new car shoppers are far, far more inclined to return luxury car brands than any other. This is likely due to the rather high cost of luxury cars; it’s also possible that those who can afford high-end luxury rides are able to afford upgrading them from year to year.

Porsche outpaces any other brand (luxury or otherwise) in the 10 most-returned car brands; it should also be noted that the average cost of a Porsche is far higher than most of the other oft-returned luxury brands. If you’re considering buying a Porsche — or any other luxury car brand, for that matter — be sure to look over this list of the 10 car brands most likely to be resold within a year. You may reconsider your decision.

Also see the top luxury cars that get resold within a year.

1. Porsche

% change of being returned : 16.0%

: 16.0% Average price new: $92,745

Explore More: 7 Cars Middle-Class Retirees Should Avoid at All Costs in 2025

I’m a Car Expert: 3 Luxury Cars That Cost More To Fix Than They’re Worth

2. Jaguar

% change of being returned : 10.7%

: 10.7% Average price new: $73,025

I’m a Mechanic: 3 Signs It’s Time To Retire Your Old Car

3. Mercedes-Benz

% change of being returned : 9.1%

: 9.1% Average price new: $71,746

4. Land Rover

% change of being returned : 8.9%

: 8.9% Average price new: $84,756

5. Infiniti

% change of being returned : 6.5%

: 6.5% Average price new: $61,192

6. BMW

% change of being returned : 6.2%

: 6.2% Average price new: $72,141

Consider This: 5 Cars With Trade-In Values So Low That They’re Not Worth Selling

7. Genesis

% change of being returned : 6.1%

: 6.1% Average price new: $63,793

8. Audi

% change of being returned : 6.0%

: 6.0% Average price new: $63,495

9. Mini

% change of being returned : 6.0%

: 6.0% Average price new: $40,146

10. Maserati

% change of being returned : 5.7%

: 5.7% Average price new: $90,878

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Car Brands Most Likely To Be Resold Within a Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.