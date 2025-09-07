10 Bucket List Destinations With Senior Discounts You Didn’t Know About

You worked hard for decades and saved for retirement. Now it’s time to reap the sacrifices and enjoy fulfilling the lifelong travel goals you planned for your golden years. From national parks to iconic world-renowned landmarks, there are endless places to go, but traveling is not always budget-friendly. However, there are plenty of spots that offer deep discounts for seniors that can help you save big without compromising the experience.

To help plan thrilling but cost-effective travels, here are 10 unforgettable destinations that not only belong on your bucket list, but also offer senior-friendly savings to help stretch your dollar.

Travel France in Comfort

France is one of the world’s leading tourist destinations. Whether you want to see the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, wine taste in Bordeaux or ski one one of the many high-end resorts, France exudes luxury, class and romance. Traveling around the country can break the bank, but Air France is helping travelers experience the chicness of France, and Europe, for a discounted price.

How to save: Retirees over 65 can buy the Air France Senior Pass for €49 a year, which is less than $57 a year, and enjoy special offers such as 30% off economy flights or 15% off business-class flights. You can take domestic flights around France, but also to several other countries in Europe.

See America’s National Parks

From the dramatic cliffs of Arizona’s Grand Canyon to the incredible wildlife and geysers at Yellowstone, the national parks in the U.S. offer breathtaking views and once- in-a-lifetime experiences that seniors can see at a discount.

How to save: Folks aged 62 and over can purchase a one-time Senior Lifetime Pass for $80 that grants access to all 63 national parks. This pass includes free admission and discounts on campsites and tours.

If the Senior lifetime pass isn’t something you’ll use on a regular basis, you can also consider the Senior Annual Pass for $20.

Visit Washington, DC

Washington, D.C., is packed with history, iconic American landmarks and exciting experiences, like the National Cherry Blossom Festival in spring. Plus, it’s home to some of the world’s great museums — such as the Smithsonian Institution — which are free. But that’s not the only savings seniors can count on.

How to save: People 65 and older can apply for a Senior SmarTrip card, which offers 50% off Metrorail and Metrobus fares.

Head To an MLB Ballpark

Sporting events are always a good time — especially when your team is on a winning streak — but it’s not always affordable to attend a game. Some major-league baseball teams, such as the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees, off senior discounts.

How to save: Go to your team’s website to see whether senior discounts are available. For the Giants, as an example, people over 60 can buy tickets for 40% off most Sunday-Thursday day games. In addition, seniors can save up to 40% on all other Giants home games with a click of a button. Head over to MLB.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Explore Ireland

For seniors in search of a captivating travel adventure, Ireland is bucket-list worthy. Visit ancient castles, national monuments and coastal wonders like the Cliffs of Moher, often at half the price for anyone aged 60-plus.

How to save: Purchase a OPW Heritage Card for €30, which averages under $35, depending on the exchange rate, and explore over 45 historic sites and attractions unlimited, including guided tours, for one year.

Visit London

London is a vibrant city with a great mix of historical landmarks, world-class museums, incredible restaurants, shopping and more. It’s not cheap, but seniors can save on public transportation.

How to save: The Senior Railcard is £35, or around $47 depending on the exchange rate. The pass is typically £80, or around $107, so it’s a great discount. You can use the card anytime, including weekends and holidays, but the morning rush hour Monday-Friday is restricted.

Take In a Broadway Show

Manhattan is the theater capital and seeing a Broadway show is a common bucket list event for many, but ticket prices are often steep. However, for seniors over 62, there’s a way to get cheaper tickets.

How to save: The Theatre Development Fund (TDF) is a not-for-profit organization that supports theater productions in New York. For seniors who are 62 and older and no longer working, you can get a TDF membership for $35 with the promo code JOIN35 and enjoy discounts on shows. Head over to TDF’s website to apply.

Trek Along the Great Wall of China

Known for its important historical significance, impressive scale and jaw-dropping views, the Great Wall of China wows crowds of tourists each year. The archaeological wonder is a must-see and really affordable — especially for seniors.

How to save: The entrance fee for adults is 40 yuan, or just over $5.50, depending on exchange rates. For seniors over the age of 60 it’s half off.

See the Summer Palace in Beijing

A trip to Beijing isn’t complete without seeing the Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s a Chinese masterpiece of natural beauty and exquisite architecture.

How to save: Visiting the Summer Palace is free for people 60-plus. All you need to do is show up and verify proof of your age by your passport.

Explore Canada’s Parks

Soak up the beauty in Canada’s stunning national parks that offer everything from picturesque landscapes to hiking and camping. Seniors can visit all of the county’s national parks at a discount.

How to save: The Parks Canada Discovery Pass is priced at $64.50 for seniors, which is a savings of $10.75. The pass allows access to Canada’s 80 national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas at no cost.

