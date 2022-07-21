10 Best Web 3.0 Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2022

Since Web 3.0 is meant to operate via decentralized protocols, which are the foundation blocks of cryptocurrency technology and blockchain, there will be a growing relationship between these three technologies.

What Is Web 3.0?

Web 3.0 is the third-generation internet, where apps and websites will process information in a much more human-like way. Technologies like big data, machine learning and decentralized ledgers will allow Web 3.0 to prosper.

Considering this, here are 10 Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

10 Best Web 3.0 Tokens for 2022

Here’s what you should consider before investing in some of the top Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies.

1. Helium (HNT)

Helium is a decentralized network powered by blockchain for the Internet of Things, or IoT, devices using the proof-of-coverage algorithm.

With Helium, users can build decentralized wireless infrastructure on any scale, allowing low-power devices to communicate with each other and transmit data over a network made up of nodes called hotspots, each of which covers a certain portion of the network. The hotspots also serve as miners. Network users who buy or build a hotspot both operate the network’s nodes and mine HNT, which is the Helium network’s native cryptocurrency.

The current price of HNT is $9.76, and it has a market cap of around $1.2 billion as of July 19.

2. Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a decentralized network built on Ethereum that facilitates the creation of smart contracts based on real-world data. It can integrate with any blockchain, which is why it has become a widely used platform for oracle services.

Chainlink’s native coin, LINK, has seen increased demand recently, and at one point beat Shiba Inu as the most widely traded and held cryptocurrency by the largest holders of ether.

Chainlink’s current price is $7.29, and it has a market cap of about $3.4 billion as of July 19.

3. Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer storage network where users can earn the platform’s token by renting out space on their computers’ hard drives. One of the main benefits of Filecoin is that it can store digital assets, such as art or music, behind non-fungible tokens.

Anyone can be a storage provider in Filecoin’s network, whether you’re an individual or a data center. All you need is internet access and enough disk space. The more storage you provide to the Filecoin network, the more transaction fees and tokens you can earn.

The token’s current price is $6.14, and it has a market cap of about $1.47 billion as of July 19.

4. Flux (FLUX)

Flux is made to help developers create Web 3.0 applications and deploy them on different networks at the same time. It can also be used to create decentralized projects. Flux offers an oracle design with an exclusively decentralized infrastructure that lets users access data on- and off-chain.

The current price of flux is $0.4748, and it has a market cap of $118.37 million as of July 19.

5. Theta (THETA)

Theta is a decentralized blockchain network built specifically for video streaming. As a peer-to-peer network, Theta aims to facilitate the delivery of video for users, with enterprise validator nodes from Sony, Google, Samsung and other companies.

The current price of theta is $1.33, while it has a market cap of $1.33 billion as of July 19.

Good To Know Besides these tokens, some other Web 3.0 tokens worth looking at are golem and orchid. Make sure you check the market trends and news surrounding these tokens before investing in them.

6. The Graph (GRT)

The Graph is an indexing system that can be used to organize blockchain data, which can further be filtered and queried by members. It is both a low-level blockchain indexing protocol and a high-level cryptographic ledger built upon that protocol.

The current price of the graph token is $0.1142, while the market cap is around $788.9 million as of July 19.

7. BitTorrent-New (BTT)

With more than 2 billion users and 200 million wallets, BitTorrent is a leading peer-to-peer file-sharing platform that has torrent client software for Mac, Android, Windows and more. It touts itself as “the world’s biggest distributed network” and provides secure streaming and downloading for torrent products. For a fee, users can upgrade to premium memberships to take advantage of perks like virtual private network capabilities and ad-free browsing, according to CoinMarketCap.

The current price of the bittorrent-new token is $0.0000009276, and it has a market cap of about $867 million as of July 19.

8. Siacoin (SC)

Sia is a peer-to-peer digital platform where users can pay hosts to rent their cloud storage space. The users’ data is encrypted in 30 segments, each of which is uploaded to a different host.

Sia’s developer, Skynet, has several Sia-based projects in the works, including cloud-based media streaming, content delivery and file sharing.

The current price of siacoin is $0.004401, while it has a market cap of around $226.48 million as of July 19.

9. Basic Attention Token (BAT)

BAT powers a blockchain-based digital advertising platform that delivers content through the Brave Browser. Advertisers pay for their ad campaigns using BAT, and some of the BAT they pay is distributed to users as a reward for viewing ads. Although the BAT environment protects users’ privacy, advertisers can target their ads to maximize their effectiveness.

The current price of basic attention token is $0.4308, and it has a market cap of almost $645.16 million as of July 19.

10. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot enables transfers of any asset or data across blockchains. Its service is not limited to tokens. With Polkadot, users can interoperate with multiple blockchains, called parachains, in the native Polkadot network. What sets Polkadot apart from competing networks, such as Ethereum, is that these parachains are unique and independent, but they can communicate with each other — a vital function for Web 3.0.

The current price of polkadot is $7.86, and it has a market cap of about $7.77 billion as of July 19.

Final Take

Considering the advent of Web 3.0, the rise of Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies is inevitable.

Web 3.0 is built on the concepts of greater utility, openness and decentralization. Since the proponents of these concepts are increasing with every passing day, the higher support for them could result in Web 3.0 tokens becoming lucrative investments. However, cryptocurrency is still a highly speculative investment. Do your homework before you invest, and don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of July 19, 2022, and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Web 3.0 Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.