10 Best Ways You Could Invest $100 Today

If you have $100 available to invest, there are many ways to make it work for you. I won't say you can turn $100 into $1 million (although rare opportunities do exist), but $100 invested today can grow greatly over many years. If you have $100 to invest on a regular basis -- say, monthly -- it can compound over time and be a strong component of a millionaire-maker portfolio.

Here are 10 ideas to get you started.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Track the market

One of the most popular ways to grow your money while minimizing risk is to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks an index like the S&P 500. This kind of investment grows along with the market. Historically, the market has grown over time and has been an incredible wealth generator for patient investors, generating about 13% in annualized returns over the past 10 years.

2. Track a growth index

An S&P 500 ETF is the standard, safe way to grow your money, but you can achieve even better results with an ETF that tracks a growth index, like the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. It's slightly riskier than the regular S&P 500 index since it invests in fewer stocks and more growth-oriented ones, but it has also outperformed it, with 15% in annualized 10-year gains.

3. Choose a growth stock

If your $100 is part of a larger portfolio where you're well diversified, you might want to take your risk level up a notch and find an excellent growth stock to park your money. When you own a group of different kinds of stocks that each offer something different, you can feel safer investing in higher-risk growth stocks like SoFi Technologies or Axon Enterprises.

4. Choose a winner

If you only have $100 to invest, you might want to choose a no-brainer winning stock like Amazon or Berkshire Hathaway. A share of each of those costs more than $100 today, so you'd have to buy a fractional share. Walmart is a great choice that costs just under $100 right now.

5. Get passive income

Many investors, especially retirees, choose dividend stocks to provide them with passive income. You can find some top stocks with high dividend yields for under $100, like Realty Income and Coca-Cola.

6. Get disruptive

If your $100 is on top of a robust portfolio of stocks that are already working for you, and you can afford to lose it, you might want to try a great tech disruptor that could be a multibagger. Consider high-risk, high-reward stocks like Lemonade or Pagaya Technologies.

7. Play it safe

If your $100 means a lot to you today and you want it to grow more securely, choose a safe stock like Visa or Prudential Financial. These are socks with well-established, solid businesses that are likely to stick around and reward investors a long while. Plus, like these two, they usually pay dividends.

8. Find an IPO

If your $100 is on top of a well-diversified portfolio, another way to play it is to find an early-stage opportunity that could lead to big rewards. Initial public offering (IPO) activity has scaled back over the past few years as interest rates remain high and the economy is pressured, but there are always some new opportunities. Two companies that recently went public are Chime Financial and Amrize.

9. Bet on a turnaround

Turnaround stocks offer tremendous opportunities for gains, but they're only for risk-tolerant investors. Many stocks are down in the dumps today, but they have huge potential and popular products. Names like PayPal and Nike are possible turnaround stories.

10. Try AI

Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest buzzword in the market today. It's not easy to find a super AI stock that isn't incredibly risky for under $100, so your best bet would be to find an ETF that's focused on AI. The iShares Global Tech ETF and the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF are two choices that give you exposure to many AI stocks, and each costs less than $100.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,731!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $945,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade, SoFi Technologies, Vanguard Admiral Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Berkshire Hathaway, Lemonade, Nike, PayPal, Realty Income, Visa, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Pagaya Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.