10 Best Walmart Thanksgiving Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Need to save money this Thanksgiving? Consider getting the bulk of your holiday dinner shopping done at Walmart. The big-box retailer carries plenty of groceries, cookware and cleaning supplies for under $10 apiece, so shoppers can check off their lists and stay on budget.

Discover More: 5 Old Navy Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Winter

Explore Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Take a look at 10 items under $10 to buy this Thanksgiving as well as some of Walmart’s best fall finds.

Stove Top Savory Herbs Stuffing Mix

Price: $1.88

We love it when there’s rollback pricing on Stove Top stuffing mix. Shoppers save more than $1 on each box of the savory herbs flavor while supplies last.

Find Out: Will Dollar Tree’s $20 Items Change Your Spending?

See Next: The ChatGPT Grocery Shopping Hack That Saves Retirees $100 or More per Month

Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (16 Rolls)

Price: $4.46

Load up the bread basket with hot and buttery Pillsbury crescent rolls. This popular side is now 50 cents cheaper via rollback pricing and comes with 16 refrigerated rolls. Per roll, shoppers only pay about 28 cents each.

Be Aware: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Price: $1.97

Don’t miss the chance to save 61 cents on cans of Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce. At its newly discounted price, this side dish staple is now $1 cheaper than the same brand sold at Target.

Del Monte Whole Kernel Corn (Pack of 4)

Price: $5.78

This four-count package of Del Monte whole kernel corn means Walmart shoppers only spend $1.44 per canned corn. Stock up your pantry and splurge on a second package to donate to a local food bank and help others have a happy Thanksgiving.

Marketside 10″ Baked Apple Pie

Price: $7.34

Bring along a Marketside baked apple pie to the office Thanksgiving potluck or a Friendsgiving gathering. Every pie is freshly baked with sweet apple filling and feeds up to nine people.

View More: 5 Best Items To Buy at Old Navy Now for the Second Half of 2025 To Save Big Money

Reddi-wip Original Whipped Topping

Price: $4.62

It’s a lot cheaper to pick up a can of Reddi-wip at Walmart than it is at Target. The 13-ounce whipped topping retails for $5.49 at Target, or 87 cents more than Walmart’s pricing.

Welch’s Sparkling Juice Cocktail (Red Grape)

Price: $3.98

Fill everyone’s glass with Welch’s sparkling juice cocktail ahead of the Thanksgiving toast. This delicious red grape-flavored cocktail is non-alcoholic and cheap enough to add a few bottles to your shopping cart to ensure you won’t run out.

EZ Foil All Purpose Pan with Lid

Price: $3.84

The beauty of EZ Foil’s all purpose pan is it can house most Thanksgiving dishes, from casseroles to macaroni and cheese. Every pan comes with a lid and fits up to 12 pounds worth of food in its durable aluminum container.

Trending Now: 4 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Target

Reynolds Kitchens Heavy Duty Roasting Pans with Lids

Price: $4.97

More than 100 Walmart shoppers purchased the Reynolds Kitchens heavy duty roasting pans since Oct. 28 — and we predict these pans will keep selling in the coming weeks.

Comfortably fitting chickens, roasts and more cuts of meat, this set of two pans can hold up to 10 pounds worth of food. Lids are included to keep dishes warm and make it easy to pack up leftovers.

Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Price: $5.92

When it’s time for post-feast cleanup, only Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength trash bags get the job done.

Every box contains 20 bags designed to hold up to 13 gallons of trash. Best of all, any leftover bags in the box can be put to use tidying up throughout the rest of the holiday season.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of November 8, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Walmart Thanksgiving Items To Buy for Less Than $10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.