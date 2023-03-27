10 Best Subscription Boxes Under $65 per month

Subscription boxes might have looked like a fleeting fad a few years ago, but the trend is shaping up to be here to stay. In 2018, Fast Company reported that there were 3,500 subscription box services as of October of that year -- up 40% from the previous year. The subscription box industry brought in $22.7 billion in 2021, and predictions say the market will increase to $65 billion by 2027.

Consumers, either curious about exploring subscription box companies or considering adding another program to their current lineup, might find themselves easily overwhelmed. Deciding on a service can be challenging if only because there are so many to choose from -- each with its own unique angle. When it comes to choosing a new subscription box, Chris George, co-founder of the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), recommends looking for boxes that give you "three to four times the value of what you pay for the subscription, along with the amazing feeling of surprise and delight."

Here's a look at some of the best subscription box services to check out in 2021.

1. FabFitFun

Cost: $59.99 for seasonal (paying $59.99 every three months), with a delivery of one box per season; or annual, paying $219.99 upfront for four boxes delivered seasonally.

What you're paying for: Each box contains a customized range of beauty, wellness, fashion and fitness items. In addition to receiving a seasonal box four times a year, you get access to the year-round flash sales with new items up to 70% off. Reviewers are pleased that you get full-sized products.

Who will love it: Self-care junkies, fashionistas, beauty lovers and fitness addicts.

What's the best part: Annual subscribers can customize their whole box, while quarterly subscribers get to customize four out of eight items. You're also guaranteed between six to eight full-sized items.

2. BirchBox

Cost: Beauty subscriptions start at $15 per month (or $13 per month on the annual plan) while men's grooming boxes start at $10 per month.

What you're paying for: In a box, you get two to five deluxe samples and full-size products from beauty and skincare brands. You also have the option to customize your picks

Who will love it: Self-care junkies, beauty lovers and significant others.

What's the best part: Birchbox's Skin Lab enables you to get products sent to you that are based on your skin type and needs.

3. The Crafter's Box

Cost: Starts at $65 per box, but for $15 per month, you can receive a digital subscription, which gives you access to online workshops and resources for crafters.

What you're paying for: Each month, you receive a new crafting project, complete with all the materials and digital resources you need to finish it.

Who will love it: Crafters, DIYers, bakers.

What's the best part: Recipients can participate in live classes online. There's also a wide variety of types of crafts that subscribers will get to complete.

4. Breo Box

Cost: Boxes cost $159 per quarter or $579 per year.

What you're paying for: Each box contains new tech gadgets that can be valued at up to $300.

Who will love it: Tech junkies.

What's the best part: Customers say the quality and curation of this box makes it feel like it's Christmas every time the box comes.

5. HelloFresh

Cost: Pricing gets complicated with meal subscription services because so much depends on how many people you're planning to feed and how often. HelloFresh starts at $7.49 a serving.

What you're paying for: For roughly $60 a week, you'll get two or three recipes (these depend on your dietary wants) and ingredients.

Who will love it: People who don't mind cooking but don't want to deal with grocery shopping or recipe research.

What's the best part: Most meals only take 30 minutes to cook.

6. IPSY

Cost: Glam Bags start at $13 per month.

What you're paying for: Each bag comes with five deluxe beauty samples worth up to $70 that range from skincare to makeup to nail care.

Who will love it: Beauty lovers, self-care junkies.

What's the best part: Members get discounts on beauty items when they shop through the IPSY site.

7. BarkBox

Cost: $22 a month if you commit to a year, $26 a month for six months and $35 a month on a monthly basis.

What you're paying for: Every month you'll receive 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and a chew.

Who will love it: Dog lovers and, of course, dogs.

What's the best part: Each box has a theme that ranges from holiday to pop culture.

8. EveryPlate

Cost: Starts at $4.99 per serving.

What you're paying for: Customizable (including vegetarian) meals for two to four people delivered to your door.

Who will love it: People who don't love cooking, vegetarians.

What's the best part: It's one of the most affordable meal boxes on the market.

9. Scentbird

Cost: $16.95 a month, first month is $8.47 for new subscribers.

What you're paying for: A 30-day supply or 120 sprays of fragrance shipped monthly.

Who it's for: Perfume fans and those missing in-store cologne samples in department stores.

What's the best part: Your scent is based on a quiz that susses out your fragrance preferences.

10. Blueland

