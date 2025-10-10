10 Best Student Discounts To Get in 2025, According to George Kamel

Being a student in 2025 means balancing tuition bills, textbooks and daily living expenses. Thankfully, dozens of major brands offer generous student discounts that can help stretch your budget. In an Instagram reel, George Kamel, personal finance expert, highlighted some of the very best deals available this year. From clothing and shoes to software and streaming services, Kamel said the below discounts can save you hundreds of dollars annually.

Also here are the best side hustles for students in 2025.

Trending Now: If Trump Eliminates the Department of Education, Do You Still Have To Pay Your Student Loans?

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Entertainment and Streaming

Hulu

Hulu offers one of the steepest discounts available, with 80% off its ad-supported plan. Through Hulu’s student discount page, students can subscribe for just $1.99 per month instead of the standard $9.99. Verification is required via SheerID and the discount remains valid as long as the student status is confirmed.

Check Out: 6 Ways To Lower Your Student Loan Debt Interest Rate

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium, which removes ads and provides access to YouTube Music, offers students 43% off the regular subscription price. Through YouTube’s student discount page, students pay just $7.99 per month compared to the standard $13.99. Verification is handled by SheerID and the discount is renewable annually.

Amazon Prime

Through Amazon Prime for Young Adults, 18 to 24 year olds and students receive six months of Amazon Prime for free. Then the membership auto-renews at $7.49 per month. The membership includes free two-day shipping, Prime Video and exclusive deals. Plus, get Grubhub+ for free ($120 value). Verification requires a valid .edu email address.

Software and Creative Tools

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more, offers one of the most significant student deals. Students save 64% off the regular subscription price through Adobe’s student discount page. Normally priced at $69.99 per month, students pay just $24.99 per month for the first year, making this an essential deal for designers and creators.

Canva

Canva, the online design platform, provides students with free access to Canva for Education. This version includes premium templates, graphics and collaboration tools at no cost. Students and educators can sign up using a school email address to unlock the benefits.

Clothing and Footwear

Stanley

Stanley, the brand famous for its durable tumblers and insulated drinkware, offers students 30% off their purchases through its student discount program. To unlock the deal, students need to verify their status through a third-party service called ID.me. Once verified, a one-time discount code applies at checkout.

Crocs

Crocs continues to be a popular choice for casual footwear. Students can take advantage of 25% off when shopping online for Crocs. Verification is handled by ID.me (the same as Stanley) and once confirmed, the discount applies to all full-priced styles products, including their iconic clogs and sandals.

Reebok

Reebok is another major athletic brand giving students a break. With $30 off through Reebok’s student discount page, students can refresh their wardrobe with sneakers, apparel and training gear. Verification requires a student ID or email and the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Under Armour

Under Armour provides 20% off for students who shop through its student discount program. The discount covers a wide range of products, from performance apparel to training shoes. Students simply need to verify their enrollment through UNiDAYS to qualify.

The North Face

The North Face is a go-to brand for outdoor gear and students can save 10% through its student discount page. Whether you need a backpack for campus or a jacket for winter, the discount applies once you verify your student status online using SheerID.

Get More Discounts

Find out all of the discounts you are eligible for with your student ID when you sign in directly to ID.me. Many of the programs listed above use this verification system to check student IDs and provide discount codes.

Editor’s note: Rates and discounts are accurate as of Oct. 9, 2025 and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Student Discounts To Get in 2025, According to George Kamel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.