10 Best Spring Items To Buy at Costco Before They Sell Out

Ah, spring — a time when your mind turns to flights of fancy or, better yet, saving money, which is far from a flight of fancy. If you’re a Costco shopper, you already know you can get great prices on the best items to stock your fridge, decorate or furnish your home, or even prepare for an international trip (and hey, you can even use your Costco membership to get a sweet travel package). But springtime comes with its own amazing deals.

What better way to spend a cheerfully bright day than to do a Costco run? GOBankingRates is already ahead of you, scoping out some of the best buys for spring 2025.

1. FlamePro Table-Top Patio Heater with Adapter Hose: $69.99

This portable little heater is perfect for those crisp spring nights when the weather warrants relaxing on the back patio, but it’s still just nippy enough to warrant some extra warmth. For under $100, it’s a great deal — a hot deal, even — and it could be gone before you know it.

2. Sojag Messina Galvanized Steel Roof Gazebo: $1,399.99

Okay, at first glance, over $1,000 for an outdoor gazebo may seem like a lot. But consider how often you’re outside during the spring and summer months. Then, consider the value of a well-made, highly durable gazebo for in-home entertaining during peak outdoor months. It’s priceless. Yet this gorgeous gazebo is already marked down by $300, so you’d better get yours today.

3. Scotts MAX Lawn Food, 14,000 Sq. Ft.: $59.99

If there’s one thing you need to greet the spring in style, it’s a luscious lawn. With this high-quality lawn food, you’ll find exactly what you need to feed your lawn in the same convenient place where you see the amazing frozen and canned goods that will fill your belly.

4. 32 Degrees Unisex Rain Jacket: $16.99

To get the beautiful flowers that make spring your favorite season, you have to endure the showers. However, you can go through the rainy season in fine style with this attractive, durable rain jacket, available in sizes small through double extra-large.

5. Lifetime Modern Shed 8.3′ X 8.3′: $999

If this year is the year you’re getting your backyard in order, you’re going to need a shed. This shed may cost a pretty penny, but it looks chic and lasts a lifetime. In this shed, your tools and gardening supplies will stay secure and dry. And if you need a little quiet time, you could even turn it into a makeshift sanctuary.

6. Suncast 120 Gallon Split Lid Extra Large Deck Box: $159.99

A clean deck or patio is a safe deck or patio. Keep your deck or patio tidy and organized with this giant deck box that can store just about anything — while looking sleek enough not to be ugly or conspicuous.

7. Sealy Posturepedic Carver 11″ Firm or 13.5″ Plush Mattress: $489.99

One of the joys of spring is sprucing up your home. While you’re stocking up on decor, why not swap out your old mattress for a model that will help you sleep better? At Costco, you can get this elite, brand-name mattress for under $500.

8. Henredon Murphy Swivel Bouclé Chair: $399.99

Whether you want to adorn your favorite reading nook with a comfier chair or convert your patio into your new hangout spot, you’ll want this swivel chair. As fun to sit in as it is beautiful to look at, this chair can complete your spring redecoration for under $400.

9. 14″ Edison Solar LED Lantern: $38.99

Beautiful and functional, this LED lantern gives your patio or deck the feeling of being covered with giant fireflies — capturing that magical feeling of possibility that comes with every spring and summer. Since you can get them for under $40, you might as well grab a few to illuminate your whole yard.

10. Hunter Avia II LED 52″ Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote: $119.99

Spring is a beautiful season in its own right, but it’s also prime time to get ready for summer. Having a ceiling fan in place — or more than one — can help decrease your overall heating bills. This stylish ceiling fan will fit in any room of your home, so get it now.

