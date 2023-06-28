10 Best Senior Dating Websites To Find Love in 2023

For seniors, online dating comes with a unique set of challenges.

Dating websites are still pretty new, after all, and finding a romantic partner online can be intimidating — especially if social media, Google and other ingrained facets of modern life aren’t second nature to you already.

Fortunately, in 2023, there are more options than ever for seniors seeking connection and companionship. Joining one of the best dating apps for seniors can be a great way to find compatible matches and have a safe and positive online dating experience. Here are the best senior dating sites around, and a breakdown of what makes them stand out.

Our Top Picks for the 10 Best Senior Dating Websites

OurTime – Best Overall

– Best Overall EliteSingles – Best for International Matches

– Best for International Matches SilverSingles – Best for Algorithmic Matches

– Best for Algorithmic Matches Dating.com – Best for App Design

– Best for App Design DateMyAge – Best Free Trial

– Best Free Trial Senior Sizzle – Best for Hookups

– Best for Hookups Match – Best Long Running Platform

– Best Long Running Platform SeniorMatch – Best Free Service Tier

– Best Free Service Tier eHarmony – Best Ad-Free Service

– Best Ad-Free Service Zoosk – Best Facebook Integration

Best Senior Dating Websites Reviews

Why we chose it: OurTime is an online dating website designed for senior singles over the age of 50 who are looking for relationships. The website was launched in 2011 and is based in the United States.

Because OurTime is specifically designed for seniors, it has a user interface that is tailored to meet the needs of an older user base. And the algorithm that connects potential matches takes things like age, location and interests into account to help users find compatible partners.

OurTime also has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, which gives users the same functionality as the website, like creating a profile, searching for potential matches and sending messages.

The website offers a free basic membership, which allows users to create a profile, search for potential matches and receive messages — though you do have to agree to receive marketing emails to use the free tier. Subscription plans start at about $16 per month for a six-month membership.

One thing worth noting: The site has limited profile verification capabilities, so you’ll want to verify on your own that a date is who they say they are.

Pros

Website allows for local searches without a paid subscription

Apps for iOS and Android devices

Large pool of users

Cons

Free trials only offered to members who sign up for email blasts

Limited profile verification as a safety concern

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $15/mo International

Why we chose it: EliteSingles is a Berlin-based dating website that was launched in 2008. Despite its German origins, it has a sizable user base and is available in many countries around the world, including the U.S. It offers both a website and a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

With EliteSingles, you can access a range of compatibility features to help find a partner. There’s a monthly fee for a premium membership, which varies by location and length of the subscription. (Most users pay between $30 to $60 per month.) The website offers a free basic membership, which allows users to create a profile, search for potential matches and receive messages. Free members can’t, however, view photos or send messages.

EliteSingles isn’t specifically designed for older users, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a serious, long-term relationship, especially with someone based in another country.

Pros

Thorough matching process

International user base

Cons

Not specifically geared to seniors

Free accounts have limited capabilities

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $31.95/mo International

Why we chose it: SilverSingles is an online dating website and app created specifically for singles over 50 years old. It is part of the Spark Networks group of dating websites, which includes other popular sites like Christian Mingle and JDate.

SilverSingles uses a personality test to match users together based on their values, interests and lifestyle. The test also takes into account things like relationship preferences, what users are “looking for” and communication styles. Then, an algorithm uses this information to create a dating profile and suggest compatible matches.

The platform also provides a range of safety features, like profile moderation, scammer detection and customer support. Premium accounts start at $50 for a three-month membership. A free membership tier is available, but it doesn’t allow users to send or receive messages.

Pros

Multiple safety features

Exclusively for users 50+

Versatile "looking for" options

Cons

Free membership has limited features

Lowest subscription commitment is three months

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $49.95/mo International

Why we chose it: Dating.com is an online dating website that aims to help singles worldwide find compatible partners. It’s designed for users of all ages, backgrounds and preferences.

The site offers various features to help people find matches, like a detailed search function that lets users search for potential dates by age, location, interests and more. The platform also offers an easy-to-use messaging system that makes communicating with other users a breeze. Dating.com’s app is available on iOs and Android devices, and has a user-friendly interface.

The website is not specifically designed with senior daters in mind, but it does have a significant number of older users in its dating pool. Seniors looking for compatible partners on the site may find the diverse range of users appealing.

Pros

Advanced search options

Easy-to-use app

Cons

No specific options for seniors

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $19.99/mo International

Why we chose it: DateMyAge is a website created for people 45 years and older. The website and mobile app offer matchmaking features like messaging, search filters and virtual “gifts” you can send to potential suitors.

One of the more unique features of DateMyAge is a video chat option, which allows users to have face-to-face conversations before meeting in person.

DateMyAge is a paid dating website built around a credit model. A basic subscription is $70 (charged monthly) for 150 credits, which users can exchange for various text, email and photo viewing features. (New members get a starting batch of credits for $23). If you use up the allotted credits before the month is over, you’ll need to purchase more.

Pros

Free trial to allow you to test the platform before committing

Video chat

Cons

Monthly cost rises after first month

Most useful features require paid credits

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes $19.99 for the first month and then $49.99/mo after International

Why we chose it: Senior Sizzle is an adult dating website geared toward seniors aged 50 and above who are looking for casual hookups and sexual encounters. The website is owned by the parent company of Adult Friend Finder and similar sites.

The website offers both free and paid membership options, but there’s no currently no app available. There are a range of ways to seek out a partner on the website, including chat rooms, video chat and direct messaging. A few features are available for free, but most are behind a paywall. A Gold Account gives you full access to the website for $39.95 a month.

Pros

Good for users looking for more casual relationships

Has a video chat feature

Cons

Heavy restrictions on free users

No app

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $39.95/mo US, Canada

Why we chose it: Match was launched in 1995 and is one of the longest-running dating websites on the internet, and like many others on this list, is now available as an app, too. Some features are free; paid plans start at $22 per month. Worth noting: Match has a background check feature that is available to all users.

This service isn’t geared specifically to seniors, but it does have lots of users over the age of 50, and has a dedicated “senior dating” section on its website. New users are asked to specify their age range preference when they sign up.

Pros

Free members can communicate via messages to recommended matches

Background check feature

Cons

Free members cannot message anyone outside of recommended matches

Free members will see visible ads on the page

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $20.99/mo International

Why we chose it: SeniorMatch is a dating website and app designed for singles over the age of 50 with a standout free tier.

SeniorMatch offers both a free version and paid membership options. Free members can create a profile, browse other profiles and send “winks” to people they’re interested in. Paid members have access to messaging, advanced search filters and other premium features.

SeniorMatch also has a bunch of unique features, like a member blog and a section dedicated to “senior date ideas.”

Pros

Member blogs are a unique way to get to know someone

Good free account offerings

Cons

Need paid membership to send messages

Free members only have access to basic search filters

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $29.95/mo International

Why we chose it: Launched in 2000, eHarmony boasts a unique compatibility matching system and a detailed user questionnaire.

eHarmony’s website and app have dedicated features for senior users, and a free membership plan that lets you create a profile, search for matches and send pre-written questions (written by eHarmony) to other users. Paid plans start at about $36 — which is higher than other sites on our list — and give members access to unlimited messaging and a host of other features. Like eHarmony’s “What If” feature, which lets users see additional matches outside of their established search criteria.

Pros

"What If" feature shows profiles users otherwise miss

Detailed matching system

Cons

Photos are blurred for free users

More expensive than the average dating site

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $35.90/mo International

Why we chose it: Zoosk is an online dating website and app that offers Facebook integration — a feature most of its competitors don’t have.

It has over 40 million users in 80 countries worldwide, and offers both free and paid membership options. A monthly subscription to Zoosk is $29.95 unless you’re willing to commit to a longer-term subscription. There are additional features that can be added on top of paid accounts, like $10 monthly for premium messaging.

Free members can create a profile, search for matches and send site-specific interactions called “winks” to other members, but they can’t send or receive messages. Paid members have access to additional features like Zoosk’s “SmartPick” feature, an algorithm that provides personalized match suggestions based on their profile.

Zoosk is designed for people of all ages, but it does have a specific “Senior Dating” section on its website. Here, users can set specific preferences for age range, location and relationship goals.

Pros

Has a dedicated "senior" section

Facebook integration feature

Cons

Free members can't chat with other users

Only premium members get personalized matches

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $29.95/mo International

Other Websites We Considered

Here are a few other senior dating websites that didn’t quite make the cut.

Pros

Free

Good for making social connections beyond dating

Cons

Not focused on helping users find dates

While this is a good website geared towards bringing senior citizens together and building a sense of community, it doesn’t have the same emphasis on dating as other services. Still, if you’re looking for an option that’s totally free, it may be worth checking out.

Pros

Live one-on-one chats and chat rooms

Free basic membership

Cons

No mobile app

Senior Chat City is a live chat platform with adequate security protections and a free basic membership tier.The downside? There’s no mobile app.

Pros

Free to join

Cons

No proof of identity requirement

No mobile app

Senior Dating Agency is a well-established site that is free to join, but we chose not to feature it for a few reasons. The site doesn’t require any proof of identity verification and there is no mobile app.

Senior Dating Websites Guide

Here’s some more information to help navigate the world of online dating as a senior.

What to know before choosing a senior dating site

Like most big life decisions, picking the right dating service boils down to doing the proper research before you dive in.

Safety and security are vital, so above all, be sure the site you’re considering has a verification process for confirming a person is who they say they are.

The rest mostly comes down to personal preference. Try out a few different services (this is where those free trials come in handy) to figure out which one best fits your needs.

What is the average subscription cost of senior dating websites?

The average cost depends on multiple factors. Many of the websites listed here offer tiered subscriptions that give you a discount for a pre-paid length of commitment. Oftentimes, a month-to-month plan averages out to the highest expense if you keep it for a year or longer, and an annual prepaid plan is the most cost-effective option.

What are the requirements to open an account on senior dating websites?

Requirement differ from site to site, but some of the most common are:

Age: Some websites require you to be over a certain age to qualify.

Personal information: Legitimate dating websites will ask you to provide basic personal information like name, location, gender and email address.

Profile info: You’ll also be asked to create a profile, and fill it with facts about yourself — like your interests, hobbies and whatever else makes you unique. Most sites will also ask you to upload at least one picture of yourself to your profile.

Subscription fee: Many senior dating sites are free to browse, but you usually have to pay to send messages and see other users’ photos.

How to avoid scams when senior dating

Scams and fraud are inherent risks of online dating. For seniors, it’s easy to fall victim to people who create fake profiles and try to manipulate unsuspecting users into sending them money or personal information.

Always be cautious of anyone that messages you to request money — even if you’ve already chatted with them online. And never, under any circumstances, give your social security number, bank account information or passwords to your online accounts to someone you’ve never met in real life — or anyone, for that matter. (Hot tip: If you have an account with one of Money’s best banks for seniors, make it a habit of viewing your account activity regularly to keep an eye out for issues.)

You should also be sure to verify the identity of the person you’re talking to online through video chat or by meeting in a safe, public space. If they refuse, head for the hills.

Senior dating websites FAQs

Is it dangerous to use senior dating websites?

Using senior dating websites can be safe, as long as you take proper precautions.

Once you've signed up, follow common sense safety advice when interacting with potential dates. Don't share personal information with someone until you've verified their identity. If it's your first date, meet in a public place, tell a loved one where you're going, and have them check in on you at regular intervals.

Are dating websites and apps meant only for young adults?

It's never too late to look for love, and studies have shown that dating is actually beneficial for your mental health. Senior dating websites do have eligibility requirements, but none of those cap the age limit. You're far more likely to find a website that limits how young a user can be, since most require people to be at least fifty years old.

What is the safest senior dating website?

Any senior dating website can be dangerous if you don't apply common sense measures when interacting with other users. Paid websites typically o have better security measures and a stronger selection process, but be sure to vet the site and read reviews from others who have tried it out before paying for anything.

How We Found the Best Senior Dating Websites

Several factors were considered for the creation of this list, including:

User base: A successful dating website will have a large base of users, allowing for plenty of potential match options.

Security: Online dating can be dangerous if the website facilitating it lacks verification features, or if the site doesn’t allow people to block and report abusive users.

Matching algorithm: Some sites allow users to search individually for their matches, but most rely on an algorithm. The complexity of the algorithm is crucial.

User interface: The functionality and user-friendliness of a dating site’s browser and app products are important. Interfaces should not be so simplistic that they become limiting, but they also shouldn’t be overly complicated.

