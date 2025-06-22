10 Best Places in the US To Live on Only a Social Security Check

While Social Security is designed to supplement a retiree’s income, for some, it’s actually their only source of income. This can leave them on quite a fixed income.

The average monthly Social Security benefit for a retiree as of June 2025 is $1,950.27, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, the average benefit for retired workers alone is slightly higher, reaching $2,002.39. It’s also good to note that the maximum monthly Social Security benefit for a married couple, assuming both spouses are claiming at their full retirement age and both have the highest possible individual benefits, is $8,086. The maximum benefit is higher if both spouses delay claiming benefits until age 70, potentially reaching $10,216 per month for a couple with both spouses claiming the maximum benefit.

Yet, Social Security still doesn’t provide nearly enough income for retirees to live in America’s most expensive cities. If you plan on relying on just your Social Security benefits to get by — and you still want to enjoy your golden years — you’ll have to find cities that remain relatively affordable while still scoring high in terms of livability.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the 10 best cities to live on only a Social Security check. The study factored in the average monthly mortgage cost, livability score, total annual cost of living and how much is left over after Social Security benefits have been added in. Here they are.

1. Jerome, Illinois

Population % ages 65 and over : 15.2%

: 15.2% Household median income : $55,777

: $55,777 Monthly mortgage : $845

: $845 Total annual cost of living : $32,731

: $32,731 Livability: 92

Jerome is home to 10 independent living communities, one of which U.S. News has rated No.1 as a best independent living community based on resident and family member satisfaction with safety, value, caregiving, food and more. Not only this, but cost of living in the city itself is affordable to boot.

2. Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 18.9%

: 18.9% Household median income : $72,302

: $72,302 Monthly mortgage : $1,133

: $1,133 Total annual cost of living : $34,200

: $34,200 Livability: 88

Not only does Cleveland Heights offer a lower cost of living, access to healthcare, and a vibrant retirement community, but it also gives retirees looking to stretch their budget access to quality healthcare, including the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

3. Sandusky, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 16.9%

: 16.9% Household median income : $47,827

: $47,827 Monthly mortgage : $809

: $809 Total annual cost of living : $28,807

: $28,807 Livability: 87

Sandusky covers a lot of bases for seniors as it has a balance of affordability, a slower pace of life and access to amenities. Not only does it have some waterfront views options, but for the still young at heart, there is close proximity to attractions like Cedar Point.

4. Nutter Fort, West Virginia

Population % ages 65 and over : 16.6%

: 16.6% Household median income : $62,917

: $62,917 Monthly mortgage : $738

: $738 Total annual cost of living : $32,257

: $32,257 Livability: 87

Though its small town-atmosphere may not have some of all of the bigger city amenities as other places on this list, Nutter Fort is considered one of the more affordable options in one of the most affordable states to retire in.

5. South Euclid, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 15.7%

: 15.7% Household median income : $78,782

: $78,782 Monthly mortgage : $1,012

: $1,012 Total annual cost of living : $32,671

: $32,671 Livability: 87

Essentially a suburban area of Cleveland, South Euclid has a good balance of urban and suburban amenities with a strong community feel. This aspect, plus monthly mortgage payments coming in around $1,000 a month, makes it a great place to live out your golden years.

6. Meadville, Pennsylvania

Population % ages 65 and over : 18.1%

: 18.1% Household median income : $46,012

: $46,012 Monthly mortgage : $858

: $858 Total annual cost of living : $31,485

: $31,485 Livability: 85

Meadville has numerous independent living, assisted living and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs). It’s also known for a friendly atmosphere, natural beauty and plenty of golf courses to practice your swing.

7. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Population % ages 65 and over : 18.3%

: 18.3% Household median income : $49,531

: $49,531 Monthly mortgage : $994

: $994 Total annual cost of living : $34,030

: $34,030 Livability: 85

Fans of the television show “The Office” will rejoice that Scranton, despite being in the pop-culture zeitgeist, is still one of the most affordable places to stretch out your Social Security benefits.

8. Homestead, Pennsylvania

Population % ages 65 and over : 26.8%

: 26.8% Household median income : $38,661

: $38,661 Monthly mortgage : $448

: $448 Total annual cost of living : $27,965

: $27,965 Livability: 84

With Homestead, you have the benefit of being close enough to big cities like Pittsburgh, but live in a place without so much hustle and bustle.

9. Millvale, Pennsylvania

Population % ages 65 and over : 14.1%

: 14.1% Household median income : $69,936

: $69,936 Monthly mortgage : $703

: $703 Total annual cost of living : $30,899

: $30,899 Livability: 84

Yet another affordable and diverse living option coming out of Pennsylvania is Millvale. It has no shortage of retirement communities and senior living options.

10. Frostburg, Maryland

Population % ages 65 and over : 16.2%

: 16.2% Household median income : $51,052

: $51,052 Monthly mortgage : $981

: $981 Total annual cost of living : $31,872

: $31,872 Livability: 84

Last but not least is the great city of Frostburg, Maryland. It has an affordable cost of living, a quiet atmosphere and access to outdoor activities to help you live your best life of leisure.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities to find the best places to live on only Social Security benefits. For each location, a number of factors were found including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location to help determine the quality of life. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for December 2024. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The average Social Security Benefits for one person and for a married couple filing jointly was sourced from the Social Security Administration. Using the total cost of living and the average income from Social Security Benefits, the leftover savings can be calculated for each location. To qualify for this study, the Social Security benefits for a married couple filing jointly have to be higher than the total cost of living, as well as have a livability higher than 80, representing only the best places to live. All data was collected on and is up to date as of February 13th, 2025.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places in the US To Live on Only a Social Security Check

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.