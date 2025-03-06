10 Best Paying Middle-Class Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree

The traditional path to a well-paying job often includes a four-year college degree, but that’s not the only route to success. Many middle-class jobs offer competitive salaries without requiring a degree, especially as employers increasingly prioritize skills over formal education.

A study from the Hook Agency analyzing 34 job skills across global markets highlighted that trade skills in finance and business lead the way, followed by leadership and sales skills. With companies seeking quicker onboarding and greater workforce agility, these high-paying jobs provide viable options for those looking to earn a solid income without a degree.

Read on to discover 10 middle-class jobs that don’t require a degree — and each job’s median salary, according to the latest data of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Commercial Pilot

Median salary: $171,210

Becoming a commercial pilot doesn’t require a college degree, but it does involve specialized training and certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Pilots operate aircraft for charter flights, rescue operations and other non-airline services. Training programs typically take less than two years, making it an accessible option for those interested in aviation.

Air Traffic Controller

Median Salary: $137,380

Air traffic controllers play a crucial role in ensuring safe flight operations. While they don’t need a degree, they must complete training through the FAA Academy and pass rigorous exams. With a high earning potential and job stability, this career is one of the best-paying options that don’t require a traditional college path.

Construction Manager

Median Salary: $104,900

Construction managers oversee building projects, ensuring they’re completed on time and within budget. Many start as construction workers and gain experience through on-the-job training or certification programs. Leadership and organizational skills — both highly valued in the current job market — are essential for success in this role.

Elevator Technician

Median Salary: $102,420

With a growing need for infrastructure maintenance and new building projects, elevator technicians are in high demand. This job requires a four-year apprenticeship but no formal college education. Strong mechanical and troubleshooting skills, which can be learned through vocational training, are key to excelling in this field.

Real Estate Broker

Median Salary: $63,060

Real estate brokers facilitate property transactions and earn commissions on sales. While a degree isn’t required, individuals must obtain a state license and develop strong sales skills. Given that sales skills were mentioned in over 1.2 million job postings in the recent study, real estate offers a promising career for those who can excel in negotiation and client relations.

Power Plant Operator

Median Salary: $100,890

Power plant operators monitor and control energy production equipment. This job requires extensive on-the-job training and technical certifications but no degree. As businesses emphasize workforce agility, the ability to learn and apply technical skills is becoming more valuable in this field.

Police Officer

Median Salary: $74,910

Law enforcement agencies typically require a high school diploma, academy training and passing a physical fitness exam. Leadership and decision-making skills, which rank high in job market demand, are crucial in this career. Many officers advance to specialized units or leadership positions with experience.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $92,750

Web development is a tech-driven career that can be learned through boot camps, online courses or self-study. The study highlights that businesses prioritizing skills over degrees experience faster onboarding, making web development an attractive choice for those with strong programming and problem-solving abilities.

Executive Assistant

Median Salary: $70,310

Executive assistants provide high-level administrative support to business leaders. Strong organizational, communication and leadership skills — among the most in-demand job skills — are essential. Many executive assistants advance to management roles with experience.

Sales Manager

Median Salary: $135,160

Sales roles offer uncapped earning potential, especially in industries like pharmaceuticals, technology and finance. This career path is ideal for those who excel in communication, persuasion and relationship-building.

If you’re looking for a well-paying job without a degree, the landscape is shifting in your favor. More employers are recognizing that hands-on experience, certifications and key job skills matter just as much — if not more — than formal education. Careers in finance, business, leadership and sales continue to offer strong earning potential and those willing to build expertise through vocational training or apprenticeships can find great opportunities.

The key takeaway? You don’t need a degree to land a solid, middle-class career — just the right skills and a willingness to learn.

