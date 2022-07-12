10 Best NFT Marketplaces

Non-fungible tokens are all the rage right now. But where are investors buying these assets? With the ever-growing popularity of NFTs, numerous marketplaces online have sprung up — selling everything from virtual collectibles to digital art at every price point imaginable.

Top 10 NFT Marketplaces

Here are some of the leading platforms you can use to partake in the current NFT craze and beyond.

1. Open Sea

This is perhaps the most popular — and, by far, the largest — NFT marketplace nowadays. It’s the original peer-to-peer alternative to buy and sell non-fungible tokens online, and it has recently surpassed a trading volume of $20 billion. Open Sea supports multiple blockchains and offers a wide range of NFT options, including:

In-game items

Collectibles

Artwork

Music

GIFs

This platform is perfect for those looking for an alternative that’s backed up by industry leaders like Coinbase, Trust Wallet, Blockstack, Pascal Capital and Dapper. In addition, not only does it allow you to purchase numerous NFTs, but it also lets you upload your own.

2. CryptoPunks/Larva Labs

CryptoPunks is one of the earliest examples of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. It consists of a series of 10,000-pixel art characters with unique attributes. Originally, the CryptoPunk collectibles were free. However, the only way to get your hands on one of them nowadays is by purchasing them. Be warned that buying one costs a lot. The most affordable CryptoPunk is 75.95 ETH, which equals $81,262.70.

Larva Labs is the original creator of this set of collectibles, and it’s currently one of the highest-volume trading marketplaces at 643,540 ETH, currently worth about $1.95 billion. This NFT marketplace allows you to place bids on your favorite items once they’re up for sale. You can purchase your CryptoPunks here instead of using third parties.

3. Rarible

This community-owned marketplace is one of the largest NFT marketplaces on Ethereum. It displays a wide range of digital art and collectibles and currently has a $297.88 million trading volume.

Rarible allows you to buy and sell all sorts of media, and sellers can create more than one NFT for a single piece and sell it numerous times. To log in to this marketplace, you can use various cryptocurrency wallets like:

Coinbase

MyEtherWallet

MetaMask

4. SuperRare

This marketplace brands itself as a higher-end version of Rarible. It has a more sophisticated interface with a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic and it’s more heavily curated.

SuperRare works closely with artists and requires them to submit their work for approval before being able to list their pieces. This platform chooses quality over quantity. If you want a top-notch NFT art purchasing experience, SuperRare is the way to go.

5. Known Origin

This marketplace is a smaller alternative to others on this list. It’s similar to SuperRare in that it aims to provide buyers with a more curated experience. In addition, it offers users Interplanetary File System files, for efficient, low-cost distribution of their rare assets.

Known Origin has a strong focus on digital art, and artists must apply to have their work included. This platform has a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily connect your wallet to start bidding in no time.

Good To Know When purchasing NFTs, it’s important to look for a reliable seller. Marketplaces like the ones listed here take all the guesswork from your buying experience and ensure you’re getting what you paid for.

6. MakersPlace

This is yet another boutique NFT marketplace with an upscale approach. It provides clients with premiere collectibles of digital fine art and unique creations. The MakersPlace artist community is currently invite-only — yes, that’s how exclusive it is. Some of the famous names who have signed up as creators on the platform are Shakira, T-Pain and Tom Morello.

7. Solanart

Whereas most NFT marketplaces exist on the Ethereum blockchain, Solanart was the first on the competing Solana blockchain. It offers a fairly limited selection of NFTs, which include collections like Aurory and SolPunks. Just as with Ethereum-based exchanges, Solanart requires you to download one of its compatible wallets to be able to sign up. Once you’ve met this requirement, you can easily start bidding and purchasing your favorite NFT art pieces.

8. Nifty Gateway

This marketplace is powered by Gemini, which is a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform. Since its creation during the first wave of NFT online stores, Nifty Gateway has made headlines with its multimillion-dollar transactions.

If you’re looking for a heavily curated selection of NFTs, Nifty Gateway could be your marketplace of choice. It offers tri-weekly drops and has hosted renowned artists like Michael Kagan, Eminem, Grimes, and the Weekend. However, unlike other, pickier marketplaces that curate all NFTs on their platforms, Nifty Gateway also verifies drops from creators who submit work independently.

9. Theta Drop

This NFT marketplace is designed to decentralize video and TV distribution online. It’s a relatively new platform that emerged along with the World Poker Tour digital collectibles in 2021. Theta Drop uses its own blockchain technology and requires users to purchase TFuel, its own token, to participate in its bids.

10. Foundation

Foundation is another recently launched marketplace, and it positions itself as a Web3 destination that provides a simple way to bid on digital art. This platform uses Ethereum for all of its transactions, and it works on an invite-only basis for creators.

Final Take

With so many marketplace options available, now it’s easier than ever to purchase non-fungible tokens. The list above is meant to provide you with the best alternatives to start your NFT purchasing journey.

Information is accurate as of July 12, 2022.

