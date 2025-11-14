10 Best Money Tips of 2025 From Suze Orman

Finance author and podcast host Suze Orman holds a wealth of money wisdom for her millions of followers.

We highlighted 10 of her best money tips from 2025 — from overarching financial philosophy to the finer details.

Don’t Let Fear Run Your Financial Decisions

“Fear is the main internal obstacle to wealth… And the best way to conquer your fear is to look at your statements, make a plan to get out of debt, have a plan, everybody, have a plan,” said Orman in her Women & Money podcast.

Orman points out that in the current economy the worst you can do is “panic and make decisions that hurt your long-term security… Short term news should not dictate long-term decisions.”

Being personally prepared for a recession is about what you do with your money every day.

Understand Social Security in the Big Beautiful Bill

Orman notes that the new law makes the lower federal income tax rates permanent, but it did not change how Social Security is taxed.

“It added a deduction,” said Orman in her Women & Money podcast. “It did not eliminate taxes on Social Security.”

Beginning 2025, anyone aged 65 and older may be able to claim a $6,000 income deduction even if you haven’t started Social Security.

Pay Attention to the New Inherited IRA Rule

Beginning in 2025, if you inherited an IRA from someone who passed in 2020 or later, you likely need to take a required minimum distribution this year, and every year until you have withdrawn all the money from the IRA.

Orman notes in her blog that you do not need to follow the new rules if the beneficiary is the surviving spouse, a child under the age of 21, no more than 10 years younger than the deceased, or disabled or chronically ill.

Know Your 401(k) Options in Retirement

Because you don’t want to owe taxes, Orman suggests a traditional IRA rollover in an episode of her Women & Money podcast.

“You want it to go directly from your employer-sponsored 401(k) [plan] into your IRA rollover at a brokerage firm,” she said.

Don’t Take Financial Advice from a Friend

“Don’t you ever buy an investment from a friend,” said Orman on her Women & Money podcast, warning listeners about indexed annuities after a retired widow said her friend was urging her to buy one.

“If you want to invest in an index, then just buy the Standard and Poor’s 500 index, buy the Vanguard, the VOO ETF, and that would be far better,” said Orman. “An indexed annuity, I don’t even want you to know about it.”

Know When to Sell a Stock

“A good stock is a good stock regardless of price,” said Orman on her podcast, Women & Money. “The price of a stock does not determine if it’s good or not.”

Orman elaborated that it could be time to sell when the company itself, and the people running the company, are no longer in favor. Furthermore, you want to know what and why you’re investing in a stock.

Monitor Social Security COLA

Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is one of the most valuable retirement benefits, according to Orman’s blog. Orman noted that for 2025, “If you have started collecting and are also working, you may see your benefits temporarily reduced.”

Furthermore, for those still working, the amount of your earnings subject to the Social Security tax in 2025 rises to $176,100.

Pay Your Taxes Now for Retirement Account

Pay your taxes now rather than later so that what you see in your retirement account is what you actually get — rather than less.

“So when you see that you have $500,000 in a RothIRA that’s what you get to keep… What you see is what you want to get, and that’s the lifestyle that you should be living,” said Orman on “The Suze Orman Show.”

Make the Most on SALT Deductions to Save on Your Taxes

In July 2025, a new federal law increased the federal deduction for state and local taxes to $40,000 per household from its previous $10,000 limit.

“It may pay to do some tax planning to see if you can push your income just below the limits to claim the highest possible SALT deduction,” said Orman on her blog.

Get Out of Credit Card Debt

The current average interest rate on consumers who don’t pay their credit card bill in full is 22%, according to Orman.

“You could likely end up paying far more in interest than your original unpaid balance if you only make the minimum monthly payment each month,” Orman noted in her blog.

She notes tips such as seeing if you qualify for a zero-rate balance transfer deal, or get a side gig.

Orman also mentions in another blog post the importance of reducing your spending so you have more money to put toward paying down your credit card bills, and considering what’s a need versus a want.

