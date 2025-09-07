10 Best Community Colleges in the US — 5 of Them Cost Less Than $3,000 per Year

For many, higher education can seem out of reach. Paying for college has never been harder. According to U.S. News & World Report, tuition at private colleges in the U.S. increased around 5.5% for the 2024-2025 school year. The average tuition cost for one of these schools is over $43,000 per year.

Read Next: Here’s How Much Your Bachelor’s Degree Is Worth

Learn More: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

While public schools are considerably more affordable, college students can still expect to shell out between $11,000 and $24,000 per year, depending on whether they are in-state. Given the high cost of education, many people are turning to more cost-effective alternatives, such as community colleges. Community college offers a more affordable option and can provide a solid foundation for most students. Here are the 10 best community colleges in the U.S., including five that cost less than $3,000 per year.

Also see whether college is worth the money, according to Suze Orman.

Beaufort County Community College

As reported by SmartAsset, Beaufort County Community College in Washington, North Carolina, was the top-ranked community college in the country. The campus is highly affordable, with tuition at only $2,540 per year. Students will also enjoy a low student-to-faculty ratio of 8-to-1. The school also boasts an 81% retention rate.

Check Out: How Much Should Parents Save Monthly for Their Child’s College Costs?

North Central Kansas Technical College

Located in the city of Beloit, Kansas, North Central Kansas Technical College ranked second on the list. The school boasts an exceptionally high full-time student retention rate of 86% and a low student-to-faculty ratio of 8-to-1. Although students will need to pay $7,208 per year to attend, this is still considerably less expensive than pricier four-year alternatives.

Edgecombe Community College

Established as a technical institute in 1967, Edgecombe Community College has remained a cost-effective option for students in Tarboro, North Carolina. The school costs only $2,640 per year and offers a student-to-faculty ratio of 10-to-1.

Wilkes Community College

According to Ramsey Solutions, the average amount of student debt per borrower is $38,883. Fortunately, more affordable options are available, including Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. In-state tuition and fees for two semesters are only $2,572, and the school has a 75% full-time student retention rate.

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas

Arkansas residents may want to consider attending the Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, located in Helena. The school costs only $3,650 per year for in-state students. It also offers a low student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1.

Kauai Community College

Even Hawaii has affordable college options. Kauai Community College in Lihue is only $3,252 and has a full-time student retention rate of 78%. The school is part of the University of Hawaii system and offers 34 degree and certificate programs.

Western Piedmont Community College

Situated in Morganton, North Carolina, Western Piedmont Community College is only $2,650 per year and has a student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1. With around 2,200 students enrolling each year, the campus is perfect for students who do not want to get swallowed up in a large university with tens of thousands of students.

Arkansas State University Mid-South

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters at Arkansas State University Mid-South cost only $3,552. The school also has a full-time student retention rate of 77% and a low student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1.

Mitchell Technical College

Located in Mitchell, South Dakota, Mitchell Technical College is slightly more expensive than other community colleges, with tuition at $7,524. The higher price tag, however, is still considerably lower than most four-year institutions. The school has a high retention rate of 84% and a student-to-faculty ratio of 12-to-1.

Durham Technical Community College

Rounding out the top 10 best community colleges is Durham Technical Community College in North Carolina. The school costs $2,290 per year and has an incredibly low student-to-faculty ratio of 7-to-1.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Community Colleges in the US — 5 of Them Cost Less Than $3,000 per Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.