ChatGPT works through a technology called Natural Language Processing. It has been fed massive amounts of text-based data by its programmers to then be able to generate its own, human-like responses. However, the quality of responses you will get from ChatGPT are only as good as the questions, or prompts, you provide it.

With ChatGPT came the emergence of a new career path — prompt engineers. These people specialize in developing effective prompts for the AI program. However, you don’t have to be a professional to learn how to create effective prompts for ChatGPT or to make money off the technology. Keep reading to learn more.

10 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Making Money

You can learn how to write effective prompts or you can just borrow prompts that people have posted and modify them for your specific project. Here are 10 examples of effective ChatGPT prompts that you can use in a variety of industries to make money.

1. Debug Code

Debugging is an extensive, and often frustrating, process for programmers. Fortunately, AI can help. You can plug in any code that is problematic and ask ChatGPT to “find the problem in the code.” Then, ask ChatGPT to provide the corrected code and then test it. ChatGPT will suggest test cases and you can choose the ones you want it to run.

2. Write Code

Just as ChatGPT can debug code, it can also write code. To begin, your prompt should tell ChatGPT the programming language you want it to use, and the objective you want the code to accomplish. Experts at ZDNet have pointed out that ChatGPT works best with smaller chunks of coding. You might consider breaking the code into multiple sub-routines and working on each one, step-by-step.

It should be noted that you’ll need programming knowledge and expertise to use ChatGPT to write code.

3. Write Fiction

If you have a story idea, or even a vague idea of setting and characters, you can write a prompt to give ChatGPT instructions to craft a short story or novel. It’s best to break longer works into shorter chapters. You can also have ChatGPT write the outline for a story first, and then write each section.

4. Write Articles

Many publishers and small businesses are already using ChatGPT to write articles for content marketing or e-commerce. Once you develop the skill of engineering ChatGPT prompts to write articles, you can earn money writing for websites or brands.

You can also launch your own website, create content and use affiliate links to make money off the website.

To create readable, search-optimized and interesting content, you’ll want to provide specific instructions to ChatGPT. Make sure to include the following in your prompt:

Details about the target audience

The voice of the website

Information on the topic

You may find it easier to ask ChatGPT to first write an outline, and then give detailed instructions to write each section of the article.

Don’t forget to check the work for plagiarism, review the grammar and fact check details and statistics, since ChatGPT sometimes “hallucinates” or shares misinformation.

5. Translate Content

You can use ChatGPT to translate content from English into another language or from another language to English. If you are a translator, you can use it to proofread your work, helping you save time.

6. Turn $100 into $1,000

This prompt has earned its own name — the “$100 to $1,000 strange money prompt.” You can ask ChatGPT for business ideas to turn your $100 into $1,000 in a short amount of time.

7. Find Unclaimed Money

State controllers often hold “unclaimed money” from companies and organizations that owe people money and can’t find them. Likewise, you may have funds you didn’t know about from class action lawsuits or old 401(k) plans.

To use this prompt, you’ll need to use the plugin that connects ChatGPT to the web so it can search for money. Then, tell ChatGPT your name, the state you live in and your date of birth. Ask ChatGPT “Can you find me some money.” If you’ve lived in other states, you might try the same prompt for other states, as well.

8. Manage Social Media for a Brand

ChatGPT can make it easy to create a content calendar or even posts for social media. You can use the ChatGPT web browser plug-in, and ask ChatGPT to create social media posts based around existing products and content. Or you can describe the brand and the audience and ask ChatGPT to create original posts.

9. Write Ad Copy

When you’re feeling stuck or like your creativity is running dry, you might be surprised to learn that you can use ChatGPT for inspiration with marketing or ad copy. ChatGPT excels at creating catchy headlines, taglines, calls-to-action and short ad copy.

10. Writing Search Engine Optimized Short-Form Content

If you have a blog, an Etsy store, or sell items on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, you know that writing optimized copy is one of the most time-consuming elements of the business. You can use ChatGPT to write optimized meta-descriptions for blog posts. To do so, you would provide it with the criteria and share the first paragraph of your blog post. You can also have it write optimized product descriptions for potential customers to see.

Final Take

You can use ChatGPT for tons of tasks like your finances, helping you write articles and even finding unclaimed money. Using the right ChatGPT prompts will save you time and will ensure you get the answer you are after on the first go. Make sure you review ChatGPT’s responses for accuracy and edit them as needed as they are not guaranteed to be perfect.

FAQ

What are good prompts for ChatGPT? Good prompts for ChatGPT are detailed and specific. A good prompt to write an article might be: "Write a 500-word blog post on [topic] Please keep it at a 5th-grade reading level and write it in a casual tone."

Is ChatGPT trained on prompts? Yes, ChatGPT is trained to respond to prompts from users.

Does ChatGPT learn on its own? ChatGPT can learn your specific needs as your conversation evolves to fulfill your prompts more accurately. It will remember what you told it earlier in the conversation thread but it will forget earlier conversations. ChatGPT does not assimilate all the information fed into it, however. OpenAI trainers analyze prompts and information so that ChatGPT doesn't absorb harmful or damaging information.

How do I get the best results from ChatGPT? To get the best results from ChatGPT, specify the length, the tone and offer as many details as you can.



