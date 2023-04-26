10 Best CD Rates for April 2023

Certificates of Deposit (also known as CDs) can be a great way to save and grow your money with very little risk.

Before choosing a CD, it’s important to consider how soon you’ll need the deposited money, along with the terms and rates offered by different financial institutions.

Read on for our list of banks and credit unions offering the best CD rates in the market, and a guide to help you choose the right account for your saving goals.

Our Top Picks for Best CD Rates for April 2023

Best CD Rates Today

Most of the financial institutions in our top list offer competitive CD rates for multiple terms. Below are the best current CD rates by terms, alongside the bank and its minimum deposit requirements.

Best 6-Month CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit CIT Bank 5.00% $1,000 Live Oak Bank 4.80% $2,500 CommunityWide FCU 4.50% No minimum

Best 1-Year CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit LimeLight Bank 5.10% $1,000 Bread Savings 5.05% $1,500 LiveOak 5.00% $2,500

Best 18-Month CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit Synchrony 5.00% No minimum LimeLight Bank 4.95% $1,000 Ally 4.80% No minimum

Best 2-Year CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit Bread Savings 5.10% $1,500 CommunityWide FCU 4.60% $1,000 Barclays 4.60% No minimum

Best 3-Year CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit Bread Savings 4.50% $1,500 First National Bank of America 4.40% $1,000 Barclays 4.30% No minimum

Best 4-Year CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit Barclays 4.40% No minimum First National Bank of America 4.35% $1,000 Bread Savings 4.35% $1,500

Best 5-Year CD Rates

Financial institution APY Minimum deposit Barclays 4.50% No minimum First National Bank of America 4.35% $1,000 Quontic 4.30% $500

Best No-Penalty CD Rates

Financial institution APY Term Minimum deposit CIT Bank 4.80% 11 months $1,000 Ally 4.25% 11 months No minimum Marcus 4.15% 13 months No minimum

Best Bump-Up CD Rates

Financial institution APY Term Minimum deposit First Technology Federal Credit 5.00% 13 months $500 Marcus 4.35% 20 months $500 Ally 3.75% 2 or 4 years No minimum

Best CD Rates Reviews

Interest rates quoted are valid as of April 21, 2023, and are subject to change. Check with each financial institution for current rates before making any investment decision.

Pros

Highest APY for most CD terms

Terms from 12 to 60 months

CD laddering available

Cons

$1,500 minimum deposit

Fees for paper statement requests, wire transfers and checks

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $1,500

APY 4.25% - 5.00%

Terms 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Bread Savings provides some of the highest CD rates, including a 5.10% APY for 2-year CDs.

Bread Financial formerly known as Comenity Direct, offers a wide range of CDs with higher APY than other banks and credit unions. It also features an app for mobile check deposits and transfer funds.

Bread Savings APY rates are 5.05% for 1-year CDs and 5.10% for 2-year CDs, whereas 4- and 5- year CD terms feature 4.35% and 4.25%, respectively. Interest is compounded daily and credited on a monthly basis.

Like most banks on our list, Bread Savings offers a 10-day grace period after the maturity date. During this period, you can cash out your CD, renew it and/or change your CD term.

Aside from the typical early withdrawal fee, Bread Savings charges $25 for outgoing wire transfers, $15 for official check requests and $5 for paper statements. (Online statements, however, are free.) Additionally, there’s a minimum opening balance of $1,500 and a maximum of $10 million per account owner.

Best Bread Savings CD Rates:

1 year — 5.05%

2 years – 5.10%

3 years — 4.50%

4 years — 4.35%

Pros

Highly competitive APY rates, 4.61% for 1-year CDs

No checking account required

Insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)

Cons

$5,000 minimum deposit

Dividends are credited quarterly

Must become a Connexus member

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $5,000

APY 3.61% - 4.95%

Terms 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Connexus Credit Union offers high APY rates for short-term CDs of 12, 24 and 36 months.

Connexus Credit Union offers high-yield share certificates (traditionally called CDs at banks) for terms of one to five years. APYs range from 3.61% to 4.95%.

Current rates for a 1-year term is 4.61%, whereas 2- and 3-year certificates boast a 4.11% and 3.81% APY, respectively. Connexus is also one of the few banks that offers a 15-month CD at a 4.95% APY

With Connexus, dividends (or interest) are compounded and credited on a quarterly basis. You may choose the option to have dividends deposited to a Connexus account or to receive it as a check.

Connexus share certificates require a minimum deposit amount of $5,000, which is comparatively higher than most competitors in our list. Many banks don’t require a particular minimum deposit, and those that do typically ask for deposits ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Connexus is available nationwide. However, you must become a member to open a share certificate account.

To join you must make a one-time donation of $5 to the Connexus Association and deposit $5 into a Connexus savings account. Members from affiliated organizations and residents of select counties in Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin may also join without having to make a donation.

Best Connexus Credit Union CD Rates:

1 year — 4.61%

15 months — 4.95%

2 years — 4.11%

3 years — 3.81%

Pros

High APY rates on short-term CDs

Automatic monthly disbursements available

Co-owner or beneficiary can be added

Cons

$2,500 minimum deposit

Low returns on long-term CDs

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $2,500

APY 2.00% - 5.00%

Terms 6 & 18 mo. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Live Oak Bank stands out for its high APY rates on short-term CDs.

Live Oak Bank offers seven different CD terms, from six months to five years with relatively high APY rates for short-term CDs.

Live Oak’s highest rates include 4.80% for 6-month CDs and 5.00% for 1-year CDs. However, longer terms have a lower fixed rate of 2.00%. In addition, it requires a minimum deposit of $2,500, which is relatively higher than most competitors.

Live Oak lets you set automatic interest disbursements of your returns every month. You can also add a co-owner or multiple beneficiaries to your account.

Live Oak is one of the few banks that discloses a maximum deposit amount. Customers can only deposit up to $250,000 per account, which is the amount insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This may be a drawback if you’re looking to invest larger amounts.

Best Live Oak CD Rates:

6 months — 4.80%

1 year — 5.00%





Pros

No minimum opening balance

14-day grace period

Allows interest monthly disbursements

Cons

Funds withdrawal must be requested over phone or in writing

No branch locations

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit No minimum

APY 4.30% - 4.90%

Terms 12 & 18mo. 2, 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 14 days

Why we chose this bank: Barclays offers online CDs with competitively high yields and no minimum deposit requirements.

Barclays is an online bank that offers high-yield CDs, with terms ranging from 12 months up to 60 months and no minimum deposit requirements.

APYs start at 4.90% for a one-year CD and then go to 4.50% for five-year terms. Barclays also features one of the highest APY rate for 18-month CDs, at a 4.80%

Barclays doesn’t require a minimum balance to open CDs or charge monthly fees. However, like most banks, it charges an early termination fee if you withdraw your principal before maturity. This fee can vary depending on your term. For instance, the penalty for a 24-month CD is 90 days of simple interest on the amount withdrawn, whereas CDs of two years or longer have a penalty of 180 days of simple interest.

In addition, Barclays offers a longer-than-average 14-day grace period (most banks typically offer 10 days). This means that you have 14 days after maturity to renew or withdraw your funds without penalties.

Best Barclays CD Rates:

1 year — 4.90%

18 months — 4.80%

4 years — 4.40%

5 years — 4.50%

Pros

No minimum balance requirement

Can be opened online or at a branch office

Interest disbursement available

Cons

Doesn't offer no-penalty CDs

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit No minimum

APY 3.30% - 4.30%

Terms 6, 9, 11, 18 & 30 mo. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Capital One has both online banking and nationwide brick-and-mortar presence, meaning you can open an account either online or in person.

Capital One has over 300 bank branches and cafés throughout the U.S., and offers solid online banking features. This makes it a great contender for customers who prefer having a place to visit when they need customer support, but also for those who mostly prefer an online bank.

Capital One offers 360 CD accounts, which are basically CDs with no minimum balance requirements and high fixed-rate returns. CD terms range from six months to 60 months with APYs starting at 3.30% up to 4.30%.

With Capital One interest is accrued daily but compounded and credited on your CD monthly. Interest disbursement may be requested on a monthly or yearly basis, which you can route to another Capital One account or an external account.

Capital One CDs renew automatically unless you redeem it at maturity or within the 10-day grace period. You also have the option of assigning up to 10 individuals as payable beneficiaries in case of death.

Like most banks, Capital One charges an early withdrawal penalty: three months of interest for CDs of 12 months or less, and six months of interest for longer terms.

Best Capital One CD Rates:

1 year — 4.15%

18 months — 4.25%

4 years — 4.20%

5 years — 4.10%

Pros

No minimum deposit required

0.05% loyalty reward when you renew your CD

High-yield CDs have a 10-day best rate guarantee

Also available as an IRA

Cons

No penalty-CD is only available with an 11-month term

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit N/A

APY 2.00% - 4.80%

Terms 3, 6, 9, 12, & 18 mo. / 3 yr. & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Ally Bank’s no-penalty CDs and bump-up CDs offer one of the highest APY rates compared to most competitors.

Ally Bank offers three different types of CDs: High-Yield CD, Raise Your Rate CD, and No-Penalty CD. These CDs don’t require a minimum deposit, and offer competitive APY rates and access to online banking.

Ally’s high-yield products have a rate of 4.50% for 1-year CDs and 4.80% for 18-month CDs. Ally no-penalty CD rates start at 4.25% APY and are only available with an 11-month term.

The Ally Bank Raise Your Rate CD, on the other hand, gives you the option to bump up your CD’s interest rate if the APY were to increase during the term. This means you can increase your rate once or twice (depending on the term) without having to wait for their maturity dates to make changes. However, you can only choose between a 2-year CD and a 4-year CD at 3.75% APY for this type.

Other perks include a 10-day best rate guarantee that lets you claim the highest CD rate offered for your term and deposit amount if it goes up during that time, and a 10-day grace period after your maturity date. You can also get a 0.05% increase in your rate as a loyalty reward if you renew your CD with Ally Bank.

Best Ally Bank CD Rates

9 months — 4.15%

1 year — 4.50%

18 months — 4.80%

No-Penalty CD (11 months) — 3.30%

Bump-up CD (2 & 4 years) — 3.75%

Pros

High APY rates for 5- and 7-Year terms

IRA Certificates and Education Savings Certificates also available

Cons

6-month CDs don't use compound interest

Must become a PenFed member

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $1,000

APY 2.70% - 4.70%

Terms 6, 12, 15 & 18 mo. 2, 3, 4, 5 & 7 yr.

Grace Period N/A

Why we chose this bank: PenFed offers account holders some of the highest APY rates for long-term CDs.

PenFed Credit Union has three different types of certificates: Money Market Certificates, IRA Certificates and Education Savings Certificates.

Its Money Market Certificates — otherwise known as CD in most banks — require a $1,000 minimum deposit and are available in nine different term options, ranging from six months up to seven years.

PenFed yield rates are highly competitive, with 4.60% for 12-month CDs, 4.70% for 18 months, 3.90% for 4- and 5-year certificates and 3.80% for 7-year terms. This is higher than what most banks and credit unions pay for terms of five and seven years.

Education Savings Certificates have a $500 minimum opening deposit and have terms of one to seven years with rates ranging from 3.75% to 4.50%. IRA certificates have the same terms and APY rates, but a $1,000 minimum balance.

With the exception of 6-month certificates (which don’t accrue compounded interest), dividends are compounded daily and credited monthly. During the application, you can decide if periodic dividend payments should be added to the certificate itself, a PenFed account or sent to you in a check. You can also decide beforehand whether you want to automatically renew your certificate at maturity or to transfer the principal and its dividend to a specific PenFed account.

As is the case with most credit unions, PenFed requires you to become a member in order to apply for any of its products or services. To join you need to open a member savings account with at least $5.

Best PenFed Credit Union CD Rates

1 year — 4.30%

15 months — 4.65%

18 months — 4.70%

2 years — 4.45%

Pros

Offers high-yield and no-penalty CDs

Competitive APY rates, up to 4.75%

30-day period to fully fund your CD after opening an account

Cons

No physical branches

No IRA CDs

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $500

APY 3.70% - 4.75%

Terms 6, 7, 9, 12 & 18 mo. / 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Marcus by Goldman Sachs provides multiple CD options, including no-penalty CDs with APYs of up to 4.15%

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is one of the few online banks that offers three types of CDs: high-yield, no-penalty and bump-up. All of them require a $500 opening deposit and have a 10-day CD-rate guarantee, so you can claim any published rate if it changes within 10 days of opening your account.

Unlike most CDs, no-penalty CDs let you withdraw your full balance at any time without paying penalties.

Marcus offers fairly high returns across all CD terms. High-yield CDs start at 4.25% APY for a 6-month CD; its 1-year CD rates, on the other hand, are currently at 4.75%. No-penalty CDs also boast a pretty competitive APY of 4.15% for a 13-month CD.

Marcus Rate Bump CDs are available for a 20-month term at 4.35% APY. Bump-up CDs let you increase your rate at least once over the life of your CD. The amount of times you can request a rate increase depends on the length of the CD term.

To increase your CD rate, you simply need to submit a request by logging in to your account. According to Marcus, requests are typically processed within a business day if you make them before 6:00pm ET, but may take up to two days.

We like that Marcus offers the option of transferring the interest you earn from your CD principal to any Marcus Online Savings Account or an external bank account before the maturity date without penalties.

In addition, CD accounts have a 10-day grace period after their maturity date. During this period you can make changes to your plan and/or renew with different terms using their CD Maturity Center online.

Best Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates

6 months — 4.25%

9 months — 4.30%

12 months — 4.75%

No-Penalty CD (13 months) — 4.15%

Pros

No minimum deposit required

Terms from three to 60 months

Offers IRA CDs

Cons

No checking account available

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit No minimum

APY 2.25% - 5.15%

Terms 3 - 24 mo. / 3, 4 & 5 yr.

Grace Period 10 days

Why we chose this bank: Synchrony Bank offers a 15-day Rate Guarantee, one of the longest in the market.

This online-only bank has terms ranging from three up to 60 months and competitive APY rates that start at 2.25% for a three-month term, 4.75% for a 12-month term and 4.60% for a 36-month term.

You also have the option of withdrawing the interest earned during the term of your CD before the maturity date without penalty. In addition, you get a 15-day rate guarantee period during which you can claim the highest available interest rate if the published rate increases.

A drawback is that Synchrony doesn’t offer a checking account, which means you have to fund your CD via an electronic transfer from an external bank, a Synchrony Bank High-Yield Savings account or a Money Market Account. This applies to transfers of interests earned as well.

Best Synchrony Bank CD Rates

1 year — 4.75%

14 months — 5.15%

18 months — 5.00%

Pros

Wide range of maturity terms -- from three months to 10 years

IRA CD available

Cons

$2,500 minimum deposit

Doesn't offer no-penalty CD

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum Deposit $2,500

APY 2.00% - 4.75% (4.10% on 48-120 months)

Terms 3, 6, 12, 18, 24 & 30 mo. / 3, 4, 5, 7 & 10 yr.

Grace Period 9 days

Why we chose this bank: Discover offers a wide range of CD terms, giving customers multiple options for CD laddering.

Discover Bank is about more than just credit cards — it offers great CDs too, compared to other major banks. While most banks offer only three or four different increments, Discover offers 12 different terms ranging from three months up to 10 years.

Discover’s wide range of CD terms is a good option if you’re interested in setting up a CD ladder, which consists of opening multiple CDs with varying maturity dates or terms (usually in monthly increments). This way you can earn interest and have more frequent access to your money, while your high-yield CDs mature.

You can choose rates of between 4.50% and 4.10% APY on terms of 12 months to 5 years, with the lower end for the 4- and 5-year CDs. You will need a minimum deposit of $2,500, however, which may be a drawback for some.

Best Discover Bank CD Rates

9 months — 3.50%

1 year — 4.50%

18 months — 4.75%

30 months — 4.30%

Other banks we considered

We looked at an array of financial institutions in order to find the best CD rates. The following list includes some of the companies we reviewed that, while they didn’t make the final cut, we still consider noteworthy.

Pros

APY ranging from 3.75% to 4.75%

Low minimum deposit -- $500

Account can be open online within minutes

Cons

Only offers five CD terms

As is typically the case with online banks, Quontic offers higher yields than many brick-and-mortar banks. APY ranges from 3.75% to 4.75%. However, Quontic only offers five CD terms — from six months to five years — and currently doesn’t feature four-year CD terms. It also requires a $500 minimum deposit.

Pros

Certificates don't renew automatically

IRA Certificate available

Cons

Physical branches are located in Indiana only

Must become a member

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union members can invest a minimum of $1,000 for anywhere from six months up to five years. APY rates range from 4.00% to 5.00%. However, while anyone in the U.S. can become a member through CommunityWide online portal, physical branches are only available in Indiana.

Pros

Wide variety of CD terms, including 72 and 84 months.

High APYs in most CD terms

IRA certificates of deposit available

Cons

$1,000 minimum deposit

Interest compounds quarterly

Only three branch locations

First National Bank of America (FNBA) is one of the few banks that offers CD terms of 72 and 84 months. The bank’s CD rates are consistently high across all terms, with rates ranging from 3.05% for 6-month CDs to 4.50% for 7-year CDs.

Pros

Minimum opening deposit is $500

No penalty CD

Cons

Rates for regular CDs are somewhat lower that the competition

Rates vary across regions

Citibank features fixed-rate, no penalty and step up CDs. However, fixed-rate CDs have lower APYs than most competitors, ranging from 0.05% to 4.15% for terms of three months to five years.

Pros

Offers Jumbo, No-Penalty and rising rate CDs

No fees for account opening or maintenance

Cons

Rates are below the competition's (0.30% APY for a 1-year CD)

CIT Bank is another online-bank that offers multiple CD options with terms ranging from three months up to five years. CIT Bank offers a considerably high APY rate of 5.00% for 6-month CDs and 4.80% for no-penalty CDs of 11 months. However, most CD terms, including its 1-year CD, feature lower-than-average APY rates, ranging from 0.30% to 0.50%.

Pros

Competitive rates for 3-year CDs

Full online banking

Cons

Only offers CD terms up to 3 years

1,000 minimum deposit

LimeLight Bank is an online division of Capital Community Bank. It offers CD terms from six to 36 months with rates starting at 3.50%. However, the bank has a limited selection of CD terms and a minimum deposit of $1,000.

Pros

CD terms from six to 60 months

Offers bump-up and jumbo share certificates

Cons

Lower APR rates for regular share certificates

First Technology Federal Credit is a credit union that provides customized products and financial services to technology-oriented companies and their employees. It features traditional shared certificates, bump-up and jumbo certificates.

First Tech stands out for its high APY rates for bump-up share certificates, including a 5.00% APY for 13-month CDs. However, its rates for traditional share certificates are somewhat lower compared to competitors in our list.

Pros

Terms from 3 months up to 7 years

21-day grace period

Offers Jumbo CDs

Cons

Standard CDs require a $1,000 initial deposit

Membership is only available for veterans and their family members

Navy Federal offers multiple CD term lengths and share certificate accounts options, which tend to have lower minimum deposits and more flexible terms. However, its services are only available for veterans and their family members.

Best CD Rates Guide

Read our guide to learn more about certificates of deposit (CD), how they work and what strategies you can use to take advantage of the best rates.

What is a CD?

A Certificate of Deposit, or CD, is essentially a type of savings account where you deposit a lump sum for a term length ranging from three months to six years at a fixed interest rate.

During the fixed term, your money earns interest at a higher annual percentage rate (APY) than what you usually find in checking accounts or online saving accounts.

The main difference is that you can’t withdraw your money unless you pay a penalty fee or the CD reaches its fixed withdrawal date, otherwise known as the maturity date.

At the maturity date, you can also renew your CD, change its terms or claim any higher rates the bank may be offering. Some banks may offer more flexibility and let you make changes to your CD before its maturity.

How does a certificate of deposit works

Most CDs have the following features:

Opening Minimum Deposits. CDs tend to have higher minimum deposit requirements than most savings accounts, usually $500 or more. However, some banks don’t have an established minimum requirement at all.

Fixed Term Lengths. Common CD term lengths range from six months up to 72 months, at most banks.

Higher APYs for Longer Terms. CD rates depend on the term and the amount deposited. Generally, longer-term CDs have higher APY rates, giving you more substantial returns on your principal than shorter-term CDs.

Penalties for Early Withdrawals. You’ll usually be charged a penalty if you choose to withdraw money before the CD reaches its maturity date; however, some banks do feature no-penalty CDs.

How APY works in a CD

The Annual Percentage Yield (or APY) represents how much money you would earn in one year, taking into account compounding interest.

CD accounts offer pre-established or fixed APYs, currently ranging from as little as 0.05% up to 4.75%. This means that the money you deposit into the account will earn that amount of interest monthly for the entire term of the CD.

Most certificate of deposit accounts accrue interest in one of two ways: simple interest or compound interest. The difference between these two types of interest is how your yield is calculated.

Accounts with simple interest generate interest on the principal amount only, whereas compound interest is calculated based on both the principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods.

Types of CD accounts

Depending on the bank, you may choose different types of CDs to grow your money. Here’s an overview of what each type offers.

High-Yield CD

High-yield CDs feature higher-than-average APY rates. These are typically available from online banks and credit unions, which tend to offer better rates than traditional banks. In most cases, high-yield CDs also have low (or no) minimum opening deposit requirements

No-penalty CD

No-penalty CDs let you withdraw your money before its maturity date without incurring in early withdrawal penalty fees. This type of CD offers more flexibility and liquidity in terms of accessing your money, however, it offers lower rates than high-yield CDs

Bump-up CD

Bump-up CDs, also called step-up or raise-your-rate CDs, let you increase your rate around the middle of your term if a higher rate is available. For instance, if after two years of opening a 4-year bump-up CD the bank offers a higher rate, you would be able to request a boost to the current rate. Some banks may let you increase your rate up to two times, depending on your term length.

Jumbo CD

A jumbo CD is a certificate of deposit that requires a larger opening deposit, typically of $100,000 or more. Because you’re investing a higher amount, jumbo CDs tend to offer a higher rate of return than traditional CDs.

IRA CD

An IRA CD is a savings vehicle that lets you invest a portion of your IRA retirement investment money in certificates of deposit. Do note that both IRA accounts and CDs charge penalties for early withdrawals, meaning you may end up paying two penalties if you break the term length.

Pros and cons of a certificate of deposit

Certificates of deposit are a reliable investment, ideal for those looking to earn some return with very little risk.

Here are some benefits and drawbacks to consider when deciding whether a CD is right for you:

Benefits of a CD

Competitive rates: CDs provide higher interest rates than most high-yield savings accounts, which can make a big difference when committing larger amounts to long-term CDs.

Fixed returns: CDs feature fixed APY rates which makes it easy to calculate how much you’ll earn upon maturity.

No monthly fees: Most CD accounts don’t charge monthly maintenance fees.

Low-risk investment: CDs are not subject to the ups and downs of the stock market which makes them a great option if you want to grow your money safely.

Great for long-term savings: CD accounts are useful saving tools for money you won’t need until a later date.

Drawbacks of a CD

Early withdrawal penalty. You’ll have to pay a penalty if you want to withdraw the money early, and the amount of this fee varies from bank to bank.

Accessibility. Some banks may let you withdraw the interest you accrue every month, but generally accessing your money involves additional fees.

Fixed rates. When you open a CD, you’re locking a fixed interest rate for the duration of the CD term. This might be a potential drawback, specially in a rising interest rate environment where rates can change with some frequency.

How to choose a CD

CDs can be a great tool for saving for long-term goals, especially if you lock in a good rate at a reasonable length term. When looking for the right CD for you, consider the steps below:

Determine how much money you want to lock in. The first thing to consider is whether or not you can spare the money you have available and for how long. Preferably, it should be money you won’t need immediately, or at least for three to six months which are the shorter terms most banks offer. Pick a type of CD. Most banks offer different types of CDs accounts, some with different features that make them stand out from more traditional CDs. These features could include letting you raise your rate once or twice during the term of the CD, or not charging withdrawal penalties. Choose a CD term. CD terms can range from six months to five years. It’s important to be clear about how long you’re willing to put your money away as, in most cases, banks will charge a penalty if you want to withdraw the money early. You might also want to consider a CD ladder. Compare CD rates. Rates vary widely by bank and credit union. Take the time to shop around, research your options and compare rates so you can make sure you’re locking the highest rate available. Check minimum deposit requirements. Some banks require minimum deposits. Make sure these align with how much money you’re putting into your CD.

How to open a CD

In many ways, the process for opening a CD is similar to that of a checking or savings account. Generally, it will consist of the following steps:

Find an insured bank or credit union. CDs are federally insured up to $250,000 by the Federal Deposit Insurance Deposit (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Make sure your financial institution is insured by one of these two government agencies. Create an account. Unless you already have an account with the bank, you’ll need to create one. This can be easily done online or in person if the bank has branches near you. Most financial institutions ask for your personal information, which may include your Social Security number, external bank account information, address and phone number. Fund your CD. Once you create an account you’ll be able to fund your CD. You can typically do this via an electronic fund transfer, a phone transfer or by mailing a check.

What happens when a CD matures?

When a CD reaches its maturity date you generally get a grace period that ranges from seven to 21 days depending on the bank. During this period you can decide whether you want to open a different CD account, renew your CD or withdraw your money.

If you let the grace period pass, the bank will most likely automatically renew your CD for the same term but with the current interest rate, which might be lower than your original rate. If this happens and you want to withdraw your money, you may have to pay a penalty fee or wait until the CD’s new term ends.

What happens if you close a CD early

Banks will typically charge you a withdrawal fee if you close a CD account prior to maturity.

This early withdrawal penalty varies depending on the bank’s policy, the CD term length and the principal. In most cases, the penalty is deducted from your dividends, and can equal anything between 90 to 270 days of simple interest.

Banks sometimes offer no-penalty CDs which let you withdraw your money before its maturity and without incurring in fees. This type of CD sometimes offers lower APY rates, although some banks offer competitive products, like Marcus and Ally Bank’s no-penalty CDs.

What is a CD Ladder?

A CD ladder is a savings strategy that consists of spreading your money across multiple certificates of deposit (CDs) with different maturity dates — typically with a 1-year interval between each CD.

The goal is to space out your maturity dates evenly so you can have access to your money more frequently and benefit from any higher interest rates available at the end of each term.

How CD Ladders Work

Long-term CDs pay higher rates than short-term CDs; however, losing access to that money for five years or more can be a big risk.

This is where a CD laddering strategy might come in handy: you can earn money at relatively high rates while still having periodic access to your savings.

Let’s say you have $5,000 to open a new CD. Using a CD laddering strategy, you can open five certificates, each for $1,000 and each with a different maturity term.

You’d place $1,000 each in a 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, 4-year, and 5-year CDs respectively. Then, each time a CD matures, you can either withdraw the money if you need it or roll it over, with the compound interest, into a new 5-year CD. After five years, all of your money will be locked away in 5-year CDs.

However, because of the staggered maturity dates, you’ll still be able to withdraw a portion of the deposited money yearly — all without paying any penalties and while benefiting from the higher yields of long-term CDs.

Other alternatives to a CD account

CD accounts aren’t the only option available to grow your savings, you should also consider other alternatives depending on your goals.

CDs vs IRA

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a deposit account where you keep funds for a specific period of time at a fixed APY. Funds in a CD are not invested in the stock market — they’re simply kept in the account, collecting interest.

An Individual Retirement Account (IRA), on the other hand, is a tax-advantaged retirement account. The funds deposited there can be invested in bonds, stocks, money market accounts or other investment vehicles. Like CDs, IRAs have penalties if you withdraw your funds before age 59, although there are some exceptions.

CDs vs Money Market Accounts

Both CDs and money market accounts (MMAs) are types of savings accounts that earn interest. The difference is that MMAs offer some checking account features, such as access to your funds and the option to add money regularly. MMAs may also offer access to debit cards and ATM withdrawals.

However, when it comes to returns, CD accounts typically offer higher rates than most MMAs, however, in most cases, you forgo the ability to make any deposits or withdrawals before the end of the term.

CDs vs High-Yield Savings Accounts

High-yield savings accounts are typically available from online banks. These accounts offer higher interest rates (up to 25x times higher) than traditional savings accounts. Some of the best high-yield savings accounts feature rates similar to those found on short-term CDs. This makes them a good option for emergency funds since you can earn interest while keeping your money accessible.

Yet, compared to high-yield savings accounts, CDs offer higher interest rates which makes them a better option if you’re looking to grow your money faster.

Best CD Rates FAQ

What is a certificate of deposit?

A certificate of deposit or CD is a type of savings account where you deposit a lump-sum that's later locked in for a predetermined period at a fixed annual percentage yield (APY).

When will CD rates go up?

As of this writing, we're in a rising interest rate environment. This is partly due to the Federal Reserve having raised interest rates several times in 2022 and 2023. As a consequence, CD rates have been a bit volatile, slightly increasing every few months. We can expect rates to keep climbing this year, as the Fed continues to take further measures to tame inflation.

If you worry about interest rates rising while your money is locked in a fixed interest rate, you may want to consider a CD laddering strategy.

Which banks have the best CD rates?

From the banks and credit unions on our list, Bread Savings and Connexus Credit Union consistently offer some of the highest rates for most CD terms. Live Oak Bank and Synchrony also offer highly competitive rates.

What is a good rate for a CD?

A good CD rate will typically depend on factors such as term length and expected yield. When choosing a CD account compare rates by term and ensure you're getting the highest APY rate available.

How are CD rates determined?

Like most rates in the banking industry, CD rates are influenced by the decisions the Federal Reserve makes. Rates can also vary depending on the CD term and the deposited amount.

How We Chose the Best CD Rates

To find the best CD accounts, we gave preference to banks offering the highest APY rates and low to no monthly fees. We considered the type of products each offered, such as whether no-penalty CDs, rising-rate CDs, CD laddering and CD IRAs were available.

We evaluated minimum deposit requirements, CD terms and compounding schedule. In addition, we looked for banks offering grace periods after maturity and perks such as best rate guarantees, loyalty reward programs alongside online banking and mobile apps services.

All of our choices are either NCUA or FDIC insured.

Summary of Money’s Best CD Rates of April 2023

