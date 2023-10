10 Best and 10 Worst States for Pensions

The pension has long been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension — a set annual income for long-time employees after they retire — used to help attract quality employees by offering them the promise of financial security in their golden years.

Check Out: 8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Discover: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

Does the same hold true today? Private companies rarely offer pensions anymore, and states are struggling with pension commitments they made decades ago. The relative security of a pension is tied to the well-being of the government that offers it, and a great many U.S. states currently have unfunded pension liabilities. GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states in terms of unfunded pension liabilities for 2021 and 2022, as well as unfunded pension liabilities per capita for 2021 and 2022, sourced from American Legislative Exchange Council.

The results are in, with the top ten states that are well-prepared to continue funding their pension systems, and the bottom ten that might find themselves in fiscal hot water in the near future. Did your state make the list?

Best States For Pensions

10. Minnesota

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $148,316,886,233

$148,316,886,233 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $112,677,522,555

$112,677,522,555 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $25,990.89

$25,990.89 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $19,742.39

9. Iowa

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $69,171,677,447

$69,171,677,447 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $53,942,069,863

$53,942,069,863 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $21,681.40

$21,681.40 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $16,893.43

8. Indiana

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $69,135,444,681

$69,135,444,681 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $54,732,139,147

$54,732,139,147 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $10,188.66

$10,188.66 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $8,041.77

See: Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford – 5 Costs To Cut First

7. Florida

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $302,873,520,482

$302,873,520,482 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $234,011,651,429

$234,011,651,429 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $14,062.16

$14,062.16 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $11,236.20

6. North Carolina

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $174,143,444,573

$174,143,444,573 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $132,283,080,396

$132,283,080,396 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $16,681.38

$16,681.38 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $12,537.30

5. Utah

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $55,458,770,068

$55,458,770,068 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $44,620,043,795

$44,620,043,795 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $16,951.49

$16,951.49 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $13,367.40

4. Oklahoma

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $80,636,914,666

$80,636,914,666 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $61,068,329,112

$61,068,329,112 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $20,366.18

$20,366.18 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $15,318.25

3. New York

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $508,708,887,680

$508,708,887,680 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $368,166,261,391

$368,166,261,391 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $25,182.05

$25,182.05 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $18,560.59

2. Washington

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $1657,432,460,443

$1657,432,460,443 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $125,178,721,352

$125,178,721,352 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $21,729.57

$21,729.57 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $16,103.14

1. Idaho

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $29,276,256,967

$29,276,256,967 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $20,664,561,618

$20,664,561,618 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $15,918.74

$15,918.74 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $11,236.20

Worst States For Pensions

10. Connecticut

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $145,779,590,837

$145,779,590,837 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $125,178,721,352

$125,178,721,352 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $40,427.58

$40,427.58 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $34,717.89

9. New Mexico

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $76,211,334,592

$76,211,334,592 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $67,502,035,646

$67,502,035,646 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $35,990.81

$35,990.81 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $31,902.63

8. New Jersey

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $370,157,297,823

$370,157,297,823 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $321,059,516,097

$321,059,516,097 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $39,849.02

$39,849.02 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $34,644.98

7. Massachusetts

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $191,086,201,505

$191,086,201,505 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $175,167,312,917

$175,167,312,917 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $27,181.86

$27,181.86 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $25,078.63

6. Illinois

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $533,727,891,857

$533,727,891,857 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $467,902,338,216

$467,902,338,216 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $41,656.79

$41,656.79 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $36,925.66

5. Alabama

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $92,734,851,779

$92,734,851,779 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $93,824,726,335

$93,824,726,335 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $18,457.35

$18,457.35 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $18,616.47

4. Hawaii

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $58,122,692,070

$58,122,692,070 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $53,129,262,556

$53,129,262,556 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $39,939.43

$39,939.43 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $36,508.16

3. California

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $1,530,649,405,907

$1,530,649,405,907 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $1,405,052,021,581

$1,405,052,021,581 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $38,713.16

$38,713.16 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $35,786.97

2. Alaska

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $31,331,382,418

$31,331,382,418 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $33,761,865,724

$33,761,865,724 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $42,829.02

$42,829.02 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $46,080.40

1. Nevada

2021 Unfunded Liabilities: $82,252,281,510

$82,252,281,510 2022 Unfunded Liabilities: $99,000,289,435

$99,000,289,435 2021 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $26,493.56

$26,493.56 2022 Unfunded Liabilities per Capita: $31,488.73

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analzyed all 50 states in terms of three overarching factors: (1) Unfunded pension liabilities for 2021 and 2022, (2) unfunded pension liabilities per capita for 2021 and 2022, (3) funding ratio of public pension plans for 2021 and 2022, sourced from American Legislative Exchange Council. States were scored using these three factors, and scored their respective for year-over-year change for each metric. Scores were combined, with unfunded pension liabilities receiving half weight since larger states naturally have larger liabilities, while all other factors received full weighting. All data was collected and up to date as of September 25, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Pensions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.