10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the $400 Billion Buildout

Key Points

Big Tech companies are expected to spend over $400 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025, with even higher spending planned for 2026.

That spending extends beyond well chips to include networking equipment, data centers, cooling systems, and server integration.

Both hyperscale cloud providers and specialized infrastructure companies stand to benefit, as demand for AI processing capacity far outstrips current supply.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are on course to collectively invest $405 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in 2025, 58% more than in 2024. The spending extends far beyond AI accelerator chips such as GPUs -- it also includes high-speed networking equipment, massive data centers with available power, advanced cooling systems, and server racks optimized for AI workloads.

Despite fears about the possibility that a recession may be coming, and uncertainties about how the Federal Reserve will act on interest rates, Big Tech executives are planning to accelerate their capital expenditures in 2026 rather than pulling back. Demand for AI-capable computing infrastructure vastly exceeds supply, and for cloud companies, falling behind their competitors means ceding territory in what could be the largest technology shift since the rise of the internet.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are 10 stocks benefiting heavily from this megatrend.

The computing power leader

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) designs the graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators that power the majority of large-scale AI training and inference workloads. It maintains its dominant position in part thanks to its popular CUDA software ecosystem. Because developers are used to CUDA, and because the programs built on it are only compatible with Nvidia's chips, it creates significant switching costs for customers already running workloads on Nvidia chips.

The networking backbone

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) supplies networking chips and custom AI accelerators that connect massive AI clusters, enabling data to flow between thousands of GPUs. The company benefits as hyperscalers build larger AI training clusters that require more sophisticated networking infrastructure to prevent bottlenecks.

The vertically integrated hyperscaler

Microsoft operates Azure cloud infrastructure and is building its own data centers to support both internal AI development and meet the demands of its enterprise customers. Its vertical integration enables it to capture value across the entire AI stack, from infrastructure spending to software revenue generated by AI-powered products.

The custom chip innovator

Alphabet operates Google Cloud and designs its own AI chips, known as Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), while building data centers globally to support search, YouTube, and cloud customers. The company's recent deal to reserve 1 million TPU chips for Anthropic demonstrates how internal infrastructure can generate external revenue streams.

The network fabric specialist

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) manufactures high-speed networking switches and routers designed for data center environments where AI workloads demand massive bandwidth. The company's products form the network fabric that allows AI clusters to scale beyond thousands of GPUs without performance degradation.

The rack integration partner

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) builds fully integrated server racks and cooling systems optimized for AI workloads, selling complete solutions rather than individual components. The company serves as a critical link between chip manufacturers and data center operators, providing the hardware integration needed to deploy AI infrastructure quickly.

The data center landlord

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) owns and operates data centers globally, leasing space and power to cloud providers and enterprises building AI infrastructure. The real estate investment trust is benefiting from the surging demand for data center capacity in markets with additional electrical capacity, as actual power to support computing power has become a critical constraint for AI deployments.

The interconnection hub

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) operates interconnection-focused data centers that help companies connect their AI workloads across cloud providers and geographic regions. The company is expanding its portfolio of AI-ready facilities, featuring higher power density and advanced cooling, to capture demand from customers running inference workloads at scale.

The competitive alternative

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) competes directly with Nvidia in AI accelerators, but it also is a major supplier of central processing units (CPUs) for the servers that support AI workloads. The company offers alternatives to Nvidia's products at competitive prices, positioning it to capture share as enterprises seek to avoid single-vendor dependence.

The long-haul connectivity provider

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) provides optical networking equipment and software that enables the movement of data between data centers and across long distances at high speeds. It benefits as AI infrastructure becomes geographically distributed, requiring robust connectivity between training clusters, inference deployments, and end users.

The AI infrastructure opportunity

This infrastructure buildout won't peak in 2026. Morgan Stanley projects an additional $2.9 trillion in AI infrastructure spending through 2028, suggesting years of sustained investment ahead. The companies above represent different layers of the stack, ranging from chips and servers to networking and real estate, providing investors with multiple opportunities to capitalize on this trend.

The key insight is that AI infrastructure spending has become self-reinforcing. As companies like Microsoft and Amazon deploy more capacity, they unlock new AI applications that drive additional demand for computing power, creating a cycle where supply will continue struggling to keep pace. For infrastructure providers, this dynamic translates into multiyear visibility into orders, as well as a level of pricing power that is rarely found in technology hardware markets.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Arista Networks, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.