10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

From the growth of self-driving cars to the explosion in generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, it's clear that AI is going to become increasingly integrated in our lives.

Recognizing this fact, investors should keep tabs on leading AI companies since these stocks have the potential to provide sizable returns in the years to come.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a semiconductor stalwart that pioneered the development of the graphics processing unit (GPU). Invaluable for AI applications, GPUs are also critical components found in data centers, where AI computing occurs.

The company consistently generates strong free cash flow -- just one of many reasons why Nvidia stock is a must-consider for any investor looking to gain AI exposure.

2. Alphabet

The parent company of numerous businesses, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) incorporates its large language model (LLM) chatbot, Gemini, into offerings like Google Search and Android phones. Other companies also integrate Gemini into their products, like visual messaging provider Snap and strategy and consulting leader Accenture.

Besides Gemini, Alphabet provides extensive AI exposure through its cloud computing service, Google Cloud.

3. Microsoft

Expanding beyond the software offerings that initially made it famous, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) offers AI exposure through its generative AI chatbot, Copilot, found in several Microsoft products like Microsoft 365. Investors also gain AI exposure through the company's cloud computing platform, Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft also provides indirect AI exposure as the company is a major investor in OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT.

4. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) may be most recognizable as the parent company of Facebook, but the company emerged as a leader in AI tools after developing Meta AI, an AI-powered assistant that's integrated in other Meta apps and built on the Llama LLM.

In June 2025, Meta broadened its AI reach with a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, a company pursuing artificial general intelligence.

5. Broadcom

Like Nvidia, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is another leading semiconductor stock that has close ties to the AI industry. Data center growth is contributing to strong demand for Broadcom's AI accelerators. For Q2 2025, Broadcom reported over $4.4 billion in AI semiconductor revenue, a 46% year-over-year increase. AI networking represented 40% of AI revenue, a 70% year-over-year gain.

6. Amazon

Once upon a time, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was merely a bookseller. Today, however, it has a robust cloud computing business. Launched almost 20 years ago, Amazon Web Services has emerged as a premier cloud computing option, providing the foundation for companies to develop their own AI resources as well as AI services and tools like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker.

At the end of 2024, AWS achieved a $115 annualized revenue run rate. For context, Amazon reported total revenue of $638 billion for 2024. Considering its scale and its dedication to innovation, Amazon is sure to remain a premier AI force for years to come.

7. Palantir Technologies

From assisting customers with data integration, to security and compliance, to healthcare advances, to supporting the militaries of the U.S. and allies, software company Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) developed a sophisticated platform for analyzing large datasets.

In strong financial health, Palantir is consistently profitable and ended the first quarter 2025 with $5.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents with no debt. Plus, it routinely generates strong free cash flow.

8. Taiwan Semiconductor

With its Dedicated IC Foundry business model, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) produces semiconductors for customers instead of original semiconductors for itself. Nvidia, for example, is a Taiwan Semiconductor customer, turning to it for help in production of the Blackwell GPU, which is used in AI applications.

Illustrating its strong exposure to AI, Taiwan Semiconductor stated that 2024 revenue from AI accelerators represented "close to mid-teens percent" of its total revenue.

9. Tesla

Most recognize Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) for its electric vehicles (EVs) but its leadership in AI warrants recognition. For one, the company's EVs have sophisticated autonomous driving capability -- capability that's only expected to increase -- and it's making steady progress in advancing its robotaxi business.

Tesla reported about $5 billion in 2024 AI-related capital expenditures, and it expects about the same in 2025. Considering Elon Musk's enthusiasm for AI, it would be unsurprising if Musk moves toward a Tesla acquisition of his AI start-up, xAI.

10. CoreWeave

Providing infrastructure for AI computing, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) developed a cloud platform to support AI's high computing demands. The allure of its technology is highlighted by its recent $11.9 billion deal with OpenAI to develop AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave is in rapid growth mode. In Q1 2025, it reported revenue of $982 million, a year-over-year increase of 420% resulting from high demand for the company's cloud platform.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.