10 Analysts Have This To Say About Super Micro Computer

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Super Micro Computer and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 32.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.75.

A clear picture of Super Micro Computer's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Announces Buy $60.00 - George Wang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $59.00 - Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $50.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $36.00 $32.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $24.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Underweight $35.00 $23.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $57.00 $54.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Super Micro Computer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 54.93% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Super Micro Computer's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Super Micro Computer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

