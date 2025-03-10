10 Analysts Have This To Say About Ingersoll Rand

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ingersoll Rand, revealing an average target of $105.0, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. A decline of 3.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Ingersoll Rand by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $96.00 $102.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $91.00 $100.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $111.00 $105.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $102.00 $115.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $94.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $100.00 $107.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $119.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $121.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Ingersoll Rand's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ingersoll Rand's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.24% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

