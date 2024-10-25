10 Analysts Assess Pegasystems: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pegasystems, revealing an average target of $89.1, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has increased by 8.08% from the previous average price target of $82.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Pegasystems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $74.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $87.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $68.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $85.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pegasystems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pegasystems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Pegasystems's Background

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management, or BPM, with customer relationship management, or CRM, applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers, specifically within the financial, insurance, and healthcare fields.

Pegasystems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pegasystems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.87% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pegasystems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

