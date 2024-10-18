10 Analysts Assess Klaviyo: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Klaviyo, presenting an average target of $37.9, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.85% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Klaviyo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $45.00 $34.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $37.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $41.00 $32.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $42.00 $35.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Announces Buy $42.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $33.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Klaviyo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.01% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

