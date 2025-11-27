10 AI Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Key Points

The recent artificial intelligence (AI) sell-off has created attractive entry points in names ranging from chipmakers to data center operators.

Infrastructure plays like CoreWeave and Nebius have pulled back sharply despite locking in tens of billions in hyperscaler contracts.

Alphabet's Tensor Processing Unit chips are positioning it as the strongest challenger to Nvidia's AI dominance.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Wall Street loves to panic. Over the past 30 days, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have endured a brutal correction as investors suddenly remembered that valuations matter.

But here's what the fearful crowd is missing: The infrastructure buildout powering AI is accelerating, not slowing. For long-term investors willing to buy when others are selling, this sell-off has created genuine bargains across the AI landscape.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here is a brief overview of 10 top AI stocks I'd buy right now.

1. The chip rival Nvidia didn't see coming

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) operates Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud. The company has emerged as Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) most formidable rival thanks to its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips. A near-$4 trillion market cap, combined with dominant positions in both AI software and hardware, makes this a must-own name.

2. Voice AI's pure play

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) develops conversational AI software for restaurants and automotive and customer service applications. The company powers voice assistants for major brands seeking to automate customer interactions. The recent pullback offers an attractive entry point into one of the few pure-play voice AI stocks.

3. Powering Nvidia's next-gen data centers

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) designs gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide power semiconductors. Its chips support the 800-volt architecture Nvidia needs for next-generation graphics processing unit (GPU) data centers. This strategy leverages exposure to AI infrastructure at a fraction of the cost of larger chip valuations.

4. From Bitcoin to AI billions

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) builds and operates high-performance data centers for AI workloads. The company has pivoted from Bitcoin mining to become a major landlord for AI cloud providers, such as CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Locked-in, long-term leases provide revenue visibility that most AI infrastructure plays can't match.

5. The undisputed AI kingpin

Nvidia designs GPUs and networking equipment that power virtually every major AI workload. The company's Blackwell chips represent the gold standard for AI computing. Despite a stellar run over the past three years, the stock remains reasonably priced at just 22 times projected fiscal 2028 earnings.

6. Microsoft's $9.7 billion bet

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) operates renewable-powered data centers providing GPU cloud services. The company has pivoted from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, landing a massive contract with Microsoft. Cheap power access and hyperscaler validation make this an asymmetric bet.

7. The neocloud rocket ship

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) offers comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions, encompassing GPU clusters and cloud platforms. The company has secured approximately $20 billion in combined contracts with Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Few independent AI cloud providers have this level of hyperscaler validation.

8. A top cloud platform provider

CoreWeave operates a specialized cloud platform purpose-built for AI training and inference. The company has locked in tens of billions in committed revenue from OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The recent sell-off has created an attractive entry point for investors willing to stomach volatility.

9. The irreplaceable chipmaking backbone

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) manufactures extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines for advanced semiconductor production. No AI chip can be made at leading-edge nodes without ASML's equipment. This monopoly position offers defensive AI exposure with less volatility.

10. The $100 billion data center play

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) designs CPUs and GPUs for data centers, gaming, and PCs. The company's Instinct accelerators are gaining traction as enterprises seek alternatives to Nvidia. AMD offers a compelling way to play AI at a more reasonable valuation.

The sell-off is the opportunity

The market's sudden caution toward AI stocks reflects healthy skepticism -- not a change in the underlying demand picture. Hyperscaler capital expenditure continues to surge, contracted backlogs keep expanding, and the race to build AI infrastructure is intensifying.

For investors with a multiyear time horizon, buying quality AI names during a fear-driven pullback is exactly how generational wealth gets built.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

George Budwell, PhD has positions in Bitcoin, Microsoft, Navitas Semiconductor, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Bitcoin, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.