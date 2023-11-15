10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Target Now

Everything you need to celebrate the Christmas holidays is now on sale at Target. Want to know which purchases you should add to your shopping cart this year? GOBankingRates carefully looked through each Target Christmas category and set a spending limit of no more than $15, max, per purchase to find the best deals.

Add these 10 affordable Christmas items to your shopping list during your next Target run.

Wondershop Red Bell Dewdrop Christmas String Lights

Price: $6.00

Make every space merry and bright with Wondershop’s red bell dewdrop Christmas string lights.

Each string includes 30 warm white LED light bulbs and red bell accents. These lights are ideal for indoor use and may be draped on trees, the fireplace mantle, your doorway and the stair railing, among other accent spots.

Wondershop Christmas Tree Ornament Set

Price: $10.50

Decorate the tree in style with Wondershop’s Christmas tree ornament set.

This set includes 50 plastic ball ornaments in a wide variety of colors and designs. When we crunch the numbers, this means Target shoppers pay about 21 cents per ornament. The added shatter-resistant construction means households can reuse these ornaments as decorations year after year.

Wondershop Christmas Tree Farm Gift Wrap

Price: $3.00

If you think you’re out of wrapping paper, add Wondershop’s Christmas tree farm gift wrap to your shopping cart.

Each roll is 50 square feet with a festive Christmas tree farm text on a white backdrop. Target customers also love this wrapping paper which currently has an 100% five-star rating on the Target website.

Wondershop Colorful Christmas Characters Gift Bag

Price: $3.00

Everyone’s North Pole favorites are featured on Wondershop’s colorful Christmas characters gift bag.

Priced at just $3 per bag, this large paper gift bag is adorned with iconic holiday characters including Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, gingerbread men, snowmen and penguins. The bag also includes two handles to make it easy to carry.

Wondershop Peel & Stick Christmas Gift Tags

Price: $3.00

Don’t forget to properly label every gift.

Wondershop’s peel-and-stick Christmas gift tags make a perfect finishing touch to gifts with a wide variety of shapes and designs. Each set includes five sheets with 10 peel-and-stick gift tags.

A New Day Women’s Snowflake Cozy Crew Socks

Price: $3.00

If you’re still looking for stocking stuffers, you’ve found them in A New Day’s snowflake cozy crew socks for women.

Each pair fits sizes 4 to 10 and may be worn with boots, sneakers or slippers at home for maximum cozy comfort. Choose from colors including pink, red, light gray, black and emerald green.

Wondershop Holiday Stocking

Price: $7.00

Prep your mantle for the holidays by hanging up this holiday stocking from Wondershop.

Featuring a festive string of lights design, this stocking has an attached loop at the top and enough room to add candy, small gifts and more stocking stuffers inside. Originally priced online for $10, Target shoppers can now save 30% off when they purchase this stocking online.

Opalhouse Candle in Prosecco Pine Green

Price: $5.00

Fill your home with the rich scent of pine and champagne by lighting this Opalhouse candle in Prosecco Pine Green.

Priced at just $5 per candle, each candle comes in a round glass jar with a lid and is made with soy wax. It has a burn time of up to 15 hours and may be used as a centerpiece or to enjoy a relaxing night in.

Wondershop Christmas Tree Appetizer Plate

Price: $3.00

Fill up Wondershop’s Christmas tree appetizer plate with some of your favorite seasonal eats. This nine-inch plate serves up appetizers and desserts in merry style, or it can be repurposed as a spoon rest. This plate is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Favorite Day Holiday Peppermint Candy Canes

Price: $3.50

Tis the season for candy canes! Each package of Favorite Day’s holiday peppermint candy canes includes 24 candy canes. This comes out to just around 14 cents per candy cane. Pass them out at work, hang them on the tree or tape a few onto presents for an added sweet touch.

