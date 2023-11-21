10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

Many people aspire to a middle class lifestyle, which is often characterized with a sense of security and a steady income. The middle class typically enjoy a higher quality of life compared to those from lower-income groups, including access to better housing, healthcare, education and overall living conditions.

Find Out: 8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

“Stability characterizes the middle class,” said Molly Haines, property investor and owner of Cash Home Buyers. She says this provides consistent access to fundamental resources like education, healthcare and housing — which often mitigates day-to-day financial challenges faced by the economically disadvantaged.

Additionally, Haines noted they often benefit from social mobility, often accessing opportunities for advancement through education and career progression that may be elusive for the poor.

“Unlike the wealthy, the middle-class experiences less societal pressure associated with extreme wealth and enjoys more freedom to shape their lives,” she explained. “They possess a unique sense of community, relating to the struggles of the disadvantaged while also having access to different networks and resources.” Below are some more advantages to being middle class.

Less Financial Pressure

The middle class typically falls into the income range that allows for a comfortable lifestyle without living paycheck to paycheck. “This means they have the ability to save money, invest in their future and handle unexpected expenses without struggling,” said Ricardo Pina, personal finance expert and founder of The Modest Wallet.

They may also have access to credit options, such as loans or credit cards, which can provide a safety net during times of financial need. “Unlike those in poverty, who often have to prioritize basic needs over saving for the future, and the wealthy who may face pressure to maintain their lifestyle and assets — the middle class can enjoy a more stable financial situation.”

See More: 7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

Access to Basic Necessities

The middle class has access to basic necessities like food, shelter and healthcare. “Unlike the lower class, who struggle to make ends meet, the middle class can afford a comfortable life without constantly worrying about their next meal or where they will sleep at night,” said Zach Shelley, investment advisor and CEO of A-List Properties. “This stability allows them to focus on other aspects of their lives such as education, career growth or hobbies.”

Financial Security

Middle-class individuals have a higher level of financial security compared to those in the lower class, Shelley explained. While they may not be wealthy, they have enough savings and assets to cover unexpected expenses like medical emergencies or job loss. “This security gives them peace of mind and reduces their stress levels, allowing them to focus on their personal and professional goals.”

Better Education Opportunities

Middle-class families have access to better education opportunities for their children. They can afford to send their kids to reputable schools and provide them with extracurricular activities that help in their overall development. Shelley noted that this gives middle-class children a head start in life, as they are more likely to receive quality education and gain the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the future.

Social Mobility

“The middle class has the opportunity for social mobility, meaning they can move up economically and improve their standard of living,” said Shelley. With access to education and financial stability, individuals from the middle class can pursue better job opportunities and increase their income. “This allows them to afford a higher quality of life and provide better opportunities for their children, as well.”

Better Quality of Life

According to Shelley, being part of the middle class offers a better quality of life compared to the lower or upper class.

“The middle class can afford to live in safe and clean neighborhoods, have access to good healthcare and indulge in leisure activities without going into debt,” he said, adding they also have more opportunities for personal growth and self-fulfillment, leading to a more fulfilling and satisfying life.

Political Representation

The middle class also holds significant political influence due to their numbers and financial stability.

Shelley pointed out that this allows them to have a voice in government policies that affect their lives directly, such as tax rates, healthcare systems and education funding. “In some cases, the middle class may even hold positions of power themselves, giving them a direct say in shaping their communities and society.”

Riley Annen, property investor at Companies That Buy Houses, also noted that they hold more political influence than the disadvantaged. “Think of it like this: when you’re in the middle class, you’ve got a bit more wiggle room to get involved in politics,” she explained. “You might find you have a little extra time and money to support the causes and candidates you’re passionate about.”

This means you can show up to meetings, make donations or maybe even consider running for a local position. “Your voice and actions can genuinely shape the policies that affect your community and beyond.”

Access to Cultural and Recreational Opportunities

Annen highlighted that being part of the middle class often means you can treat yourself and your loved ones to some really special experiences.

“You can go to concerts, explore museums, have a great time at the theater or indulge in various forms of entertainment. And you might even have the chance to travel and see new places, both near and far.” These experiences, she noted, aren’t just about making memories; they’re about opening your eyes to different cultures and perspectives, enriching your life in deeply meaningful ways. “It’s like adding a sprinkle of magic and adventure to your everyday routine.”

Lower Stress Levels

“Picture this: having a bit more financial stability,” said Annen, adding that being in the middle class often means you’re not constantly worrying about making ends meet. You’ve got a steady income that covers your basics without causing that never-ending financial tension. “This kind of stability feels like a weight off your shoulders, giving you the freedom to plan for the future and chase your dreams with a little more peace of mind.”

Work-Life Balance

According to Pina, the middle class generally has more flexibility in their work schedule compared to those in poverty, who may have multiple jobs or longer working hours — and the wealthy, who may feel pressure to constantly maintain their status and success. “This allows for a better work-life balance, which can lead to better physical and mental health, stronger relationships and overall satisfaction with life.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.