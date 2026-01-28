1 Unstoppable ETF That Turned $3,700 per Month Into $1 Million in 10 Years

Key Points

Investors do not need to be successful stock pickers to achieve adequate returns in the equity market.

Dollar-cost averaging is a great strategy to develop a consistent habit of putting money to work.

The stock market's return in the past decade has been impressive on a historical basis.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Investors new to the stock market might think that the path to wealth is picking single companies that can be tomorrow's winners. This isn't true. There are passive investment vehicles, such as some exchange-traded funds (ETFs), that can provide certain kinds of exposure in your portfolio.

And there's one unstoppable ETF that made its investors millionaires in the past decade. You just had to put $3,700 to work each month to join the seven-figure club.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Buying an S&P 500 ETF has worked out well

Since late January 2016, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has generated a total return of 336%. That works out to just under 14% annually, significantly above its historical average of 10% per year. If you had bought $10,000 worth of this ETF 10 years ago, you'd have more than $43,610 today. Gaining exposure to the S&P 500 has been a smart move, as investors are essentially betting on the American economy to continue succeeding in the future.

Investors who adopted a dollar-cost average (DCA) strategy figured out a way to seriously boost their gains. If you purchased $3,700 of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF every month from January 2016 through December 2025, equating to a total of 120 allocations, you'd have a cool $1 million.

The beauty of the DCA approach is that investors eliminate the need to correctly time the market. Instead, they just buy at recurring intervals, regardless of whether the market is ripping higher or if it's in a bear market. By doing this, investors develop a consistent habit of putting money to work in the stock market, which has clearly proven that it can create substantial wealth over time.

Looking at the past and the future

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF registered above-average returns in the last 10 years due to favorable tailwinds. Capital that has flocked to passive investment vehicles is one powerful trend that can't be overlooked. This introduces a lot of demand for stocks. Democratization of access to brokerage accounts and the generally subpar performance of active managers support the move by investors to go for simple and low-cost options.

The economy is different these days than at any point in the past. The technology sector is massive. And businesses that operate in related industries have grown rapidly, generate robust free cash flows, and possess wide economic moats.

It doesn't look like these tailwinds are going away. And they could continue to lift the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF higher in the next decade and beyond. However, investors hoping for monster returns should bring their expectations back to reality.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.