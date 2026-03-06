1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Rival Remitly Global

Key Points

Remitly Global, an international money transfer company, has seen its stock price surge more than 35% in the past two weeks.

With a robust outlook, Remitly stock has some strong potential upside.

But Capital One, which is dirt cheap, has even more growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Capital One Financial ›

Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) saw its stock price rise more than 35% in the past two weeks after it reported excellent fourth-quarter results.

The company, a leader in processing international money transfers, also provided an upbeat outlook, which put investors into buy mode for the cheap stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Revenue in the quarter increased by 26% from a year earlier, send volume surged by 35%, and active customers rose by 19%. It also swung to a profit, with net income of $41 million compared with a $6 million net loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Its outlook for 2026 calls for 19% to 20% revenue growth, positive net income, and a 25% to 32% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

All in all, it is a stock that should be on your radar. Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $21 per share, which would be about a 20% gain.

But here's another financial stock that has even more upside to also put on your radar -- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF).

Merger fuels optimism

Capital One stock is down about 19% year to date, mainly due to concerns about potential regulation and legislation affecting credit cards. But I take a more bullish view of Capital One, stemming largely from its acquisition of Discover.

The acquisition, which closed last year, combined one of the largest credit card issuers with the Discover card payment network. The marriage of the two is expected to result in $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion in annual synergies, starting in 2027. That essentially means that the bank will see that much benefit each year between cost reductions and new revenue opportunities.

Part of the revenue opportunities come from Capital One moving some of its popular credit cards, including Venture, Savor, and Quicksilver, to the Discover network to capture the entire interchange fee instead of sharing it with other networks. At the same time, it would save on fees paid to either Visa (NYSE: V) or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) for using their networks.

Once these synergies start kicking in, analysts expect revenue to increase 25% and earnings to surge 26% between now and the end of 2027.

If interest rates come down as many expect, it should help Capital One in the longer term, spurring more loan activity and improving credit quality.

Capital One stock is cheap

The other positive factor for Capital One is its low valuation. Although its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is out of whack due to the high costs of combining and integrating the two companies, its forward P/E ratio is just 9, and its five-year price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a minuscule 0.20. Anything less than 1 is considered value territory.

Wall Street analysts rate Capital One stock as a buy, with an average price target of $280 per share, which suggests about 42% upside during the next 12 months.

So although Remitly looks like a solid option for investors, Capital One appears to have more upside. It is transforming into a more diversified, all-weather stock compared to many of its peers -- and it is extremely cheap.

Should you buy stock in Capital One Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Capital One Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Capital One Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.