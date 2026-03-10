1 Under‑the‑Radar Biotech to Buy for Potential 10X Growth in the Next Decade

Key Points

Many clinical-stage biotech stocks have the potential to surge by more than 1,000% if they successfully make the transition to the commercial stage with approved and well-received therapies.

But small-cap biotechs are also among the riskiest stocks in the market. For every start-up that succeeds, there will be several similar companies that never make the leap to profitability, nor even get a therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Evommune (NYSE: EVMN) could become one of the winners, and its shares are up 54% so far this year.

What is Evommune's edge?

This small-cap biotech, which is focused on developing treatments for autoimmune conditions, went public this past November. Its primary candidate, EVO756, is a potential blockbuster. It's currently in a phase 2b trial testing it as a therapy for severe chronic spontaneous urticaria, a long-term autoimmune condition in which hives and deep tissue swelling can appear without an obvious trigger.

Unlike other chronic spontaneous urticaria treatments, which aim to control histamine or IgE antibodies, EVO756 seeks to inhibit MRGPRX2, a kind of "volume knob" on mast cells. This prevents these cells from releasing the inflammatory chemicals that cause hives and swelling.

EVO756 is also undergoing phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Top-line results from the urticaria trial are expected in Q2, while results from the atopic dermatitis trial are expected in Q3 or Q4. Early data showed a clinical response in 93% of patients after only four weeks of treatment.

Analysts at investment bank William Blair estimate that EVO756 could achieve peak sales of $5 billion by 2035 across both indications. Success in chronic spontaneous urticaria alone could allow it to reach blockbuster status, while success in atopic dermatitis would point up the drug's potential in other inflammatory conditions. Given recent high-value acquisitions in the MRGPRX2 space -- such as Incyte's $750 million purchase of Escient Pharmaceuticals in 2024 -- strong phase 2 data is expected to make Evommune a prime target for strategic partnership deals or buyout bids.

The company is also advancing EVO301, a fusion protein that targets the IL-18 inflammatory pathway and is currently being evaluated in a mid-stage trial for atopic dermatitis. After just 12 weeks, the drug produced a 55% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index compared with 22% for placebo, meeting the trial's primary endpoint early.

Evommune also plans a phase 2 trial of EVO301 for ulcerative colitis this year. It could also be tested as a treatment for Crohn's disease and other inflammatory conditions.

Improving financials

As of the end of 2025, Evommune had $216.7 million in cash and equivalents on its books, up from $72 million at the end of 2024. The company said that sum, along with proceeds from a recent private placement, would be enough to keep it operating through 2028.

The company is a long way from being profitable. Its $13 million in 2025 revenue was up from $7 million in 2024, thanks to a licensing deal with Japanese pharmaceutical Maruho. But Evommune had a net loss of $68.9 million in 2025, similar to its $66.8 million loss in 2024.

Worth a shot if you can handle the risk

Evommune could conceivably deliver 10x share price growth over the next decade. It only has two therapies in the clinic so far, but if either is approved, it could then easily afford to get the other across the finish line.

This type of investment isn't for the risk-averse. And with a market cap of only $835 million, Evommune's shares are likely to be volatile. However, it already appears to have the science to make it an attractive candidate for a takeover or a partnership deal with a larger pharmaceutical company. Either outcome could send its shares jumping.

