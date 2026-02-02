1 Under-the-Radar AI Stock With Explosive Growth Potential

Key Points

UiPath has high customer retention rates.

Profitability is improving, with the company's adjusted operating margin coming in at 21% last quarter.

Analysts project robust growth in UiPath earnings, which could fuel shareholder returns.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) shares could be poised for a rebound in 2026. The stock price is down by more than 80% from its all-time highs over the past few years, yet the company is emerging as a leader in agentic AI -- a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that can perform more complex tasks than a standard chatbot.

This market is set to explode over the next five years, giving investors who buy shares at these discounted prices a chance to earn substantial returns.

Customer demand is strong. UiPath is now orchestrating over 365,000 processes on its agentic AI platform. It's working with hundreds of companies, and these clients are sticking with UiPath. The company has a 98% gross retention rate, meaning very few customers stop using the platform.

Management is executing on the business end. Operating profit is improving, with the company generating an adjusted operating margin of 21% in the third quarter. Improving profitability could lead to a valuation rerating for the stock.

The growth opportunity in agentic AI is massive. This is where AI shifts from giving simple answers to acting on user instructions by completing a series of tasks -- all without human intervention. Mordor Intelligence projects the agentic AI market to grow from about $10 billion in 2026 to $57 billion by 2031.

Analysts expect UiPath's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 26% over the next several years. That growth would make the stock undervalued right now, trading at just 21 times 2026 earnings estimates.

Should you buy stock in UiPath right now?

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.