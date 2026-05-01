1 Top ETF to Load Up On In May

Key Points

Tech sector earnings are expected to grow by 38% in 2026 and another 25% in 2027.

The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the Invesco QQQ ETF has dropped to 23, offering better value to investors than it has in several years.

That combination of reasonable value and strong earnings growth makes this ETF a top pick for May.

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After being one of the worst-performing S&P 500 sectors during the first quarter of 2026, tech was up 27% in April. Just like that, it's now one of the best-performing sectors for the year as a whole and has lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes to new highs.

An easing of tensions in the Middle East has certainly helped, but so has the outlook for corporate earnings over the next few quarters. With the AI trade still in its early innings and investors appearing to be in more of a risk-on mood, one ETF stands out as a solid buy heading into May.

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Key takeaways

FactSet projects year-over-year earnings growth of 18.6% for calendar year 2026.

The biggest driver of future earnings growth is expected to be tech, which helps ease concerns about higher valuations.

Tensions in the Middle East eased recently, helping amplify the tech rally.

U.S. growth in certain areas has slowed, but near-term recession risk still appears low.

The AI earnings story is still very early

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) isn't a pure tech ETF, but its 60% allocation to the sector, along with heavy concentration in the Magnificent Seven names, makes it pretty much act like one.

A lot of folks are nervous about valuations for this ETF and its components right now. That's understandable, but it's not entirely justified.

Currently, the Invesco QQQ ETF trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23. That's actually a lot lower than it's been over the past few years. The encouraging part of this is that this number is coming down due to earnings growth, not multiple contraction.

AI development is likely to keep driving earnings growth for the foreseeable future. In 2026, S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow nearly 19% year over year, but tech earnings are forecast to grow by 38%. In 2027, earnings are expected to grow another 16% for the S&P 500 and 25% for the tech sector.

In other words, earnings are likely to keep driving share prices higher for the next several quarters, if not longer.

Why investors should buy QQQ in May

The fundamental story for this ETF is solid. Not only have valuations come down, but earnings growth is also expected to rise strongly. That combination is exactly what you want to see in an investment opportunity.

Geopolitical risks and macro factors, including labor and inflation, remain risks for the next leg of the tech rally. But the overall outlook for the Invesco QQQ ETF makes it an ETF to buy in May.

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.