1 Top ETF I Plan to Load Up on in 2026

Key Points

The U.S. stock market has been dominated by tech and growth stocks over the last three years.

That's changed this year as value, defensive, dividend, and small-cap stocks have outperformed.

The conditions that triggered this rotation are likely to continue throughout the rest of 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF ›

There's little question that tech and growth stocks have driven the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) higher for the past several years, but 2026 provided a reminder that this won't always be the case.

As economic conditions evolved, the market rotated away from previous winners and into value, defensive, dividend, and small-cap stocks. The outperformance of these groups has moderated somewhat in the past few weeks, but overall investor sentiment has clearly shifted.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With the U.S. economy showing signs of slowing and valuations becoming a concern, I feel that there's plenty of room for these categories to continue outperforming the broader market. That's why one fund I plan to add to my portfolio this year is the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV).

As of March 26, the Vanguard Value ETF was beating the S&P 500 by roughly 7 percentage points for the year. That's been accomplished despite parts of the fund's sector allocation being out of favor. Its top three sectors are financials (21%), industrials (17%), and healthcare (14%). Financials and healthcare have been among the worst-performing sectors.

Financials have lagged due to a challenging interest rate environment and weaker loan demand. But they also tend to do better when the rate curve begins to steepen. That's happening right now as the 10Y/3M Treasury yield spread is at its highest level since 2022. If inflation risk continues pushing long-term yields higher, it could improve profit margins.

Healthcare stocks have struggled due to a combination of inflation and rising policy risks. But this sector tends to outperform during broader risk-off environments. The durable demand for its products and services despite the economic environment is usually attractive to those seeking more safety from equities.

In short, I think the environment for value stocks will continue improving throughout 2026. And that makes the Vanguard Value ETF a great fund to consider adding.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Value ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Value ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Value ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 31, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.