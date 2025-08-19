1 Top Cryptocurrency That Can Overtake Ethereum by 2028, According to Standard Chartered Analyst Geoff Kendrick

Key Points XRP is a token on the Ripple payments network that lets banks and corporations settle transactions quickly and at a low cost.

While Ethereum remains a central component of decentralized finance, it faces fierce competition from other blockchain networks.

XRP's narrow scope is a plus in terms of its value as an investment compared to Ethereum, but I see challenges to the bullish forecasts.

When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, Bitcoin's market value of $2.3 trillion handily makes it the undisputed leader. But as with any leader, challengers are constantly vying to narrow the gap.

In terms of market capitalization, decentralized finance (DeFi) powerhouse Ethereum holds a firm -- though distant -- second place behind Bitcoin. Closing in, however, is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native token of the Ripple payments network. And according to Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick, the gap between Ethereum and XRP is steadily tightening.

Let's explore what makes XRP stand out in a crowded field of crypto disrupters and unpack Kendrick's bold prediction that XRP could surpass Ethereum in the years ahead. Is now the time to buy XRP? Read on to find out.

What is XRP and why is it important?

At its core, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency designed as an alternative to fiat currencies, while Ethereum's blockchain serves as a foundation for building DeFi ecosystems.

XRP is different. Offered through Ripple, it is a digital asset whose primary function is to enable faster and cheaper cross-border payments. Unlike Bitcoin, XRP's value isn't really driven by speculation. While it shares Ethereum's emphasis on real-world utility, its focus is much narrower: positioning itself as crucial infrastructure for the evolving global payments landscape.

Today, much of the cross-border transaction market relies on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network. It has global reach, but it is often viewed as outdated and cumbersome.

Payments can take days to settle, moving through a series of intermediary banks, each charging fees for processing and foreign currency conversion. To prevent delays, businesses must maintain pre-funded accounts at these intermediaries, theoretically tying up capital that could be deployed for better purposes.

XRP offers a more streamlined approach. Rather than funds passing through a string of banks, a corporation could convert its currency into XRP, transfer it across the crypto's ledger instantly, and have the receiving bank convert the tokens into a local currency.

By acting as a bridge currency, XRP helps eliminate intermediaries, reducing the friction of transaction fees and foreign exchange costs, and dramatically speeding up the settlement process.

How could XRP surpass Ethereum's market value?

A key driver of Kendrick's bullish outlook on XRP is an expectation for broader adoption of Ripple's payments network, fueled in part by fading legal uncertainties and less pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These shifts could pave the way for the accelerated launch of spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), making the asset more accessible to both large financial institutions and retail investors.

Kendrick also sees some challenges for Ethereum's scalability. It's a backbone for many DeFi applications, but it faces intense competition from faster and lower-cost blockchains Solana and Cardano.

XRP, by contrast, has a tightly focused value proposition: cost-efficient, high-liquidity cross-border transactions. This specialization could make it a go-to solution for banks and payments processors, offering a defensible niche within a huge, economically significant market that remains inefficient and ripe for disruption.

Is XRP a buy right now?

Although Kendrick's forecast adds excitement to XRP's outlook, his model comes with important caveats.

First, broader adoption of Ripple does not automatically translate into greater use of XRP. Banks can use Ripple's infrastructure without settling transactions in XRP.

Second, despite Ripple's recent wins in the regulatory landscape, competition remains tough. The growing popularity of stablecoins issued by private corporations, along with potential rollouts of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), offer alternative solutions that could diminish XRP's perceived value.

As of this writing (Aug. 18), XRP's market cap stood at roughly $181 billion, larger than PayPal or Square individually, and about equal to the combined value of Coinbase and Robinhood Markets.

This underscores both its scale and the challenge ahead: For XRP to flip Ethereum in market value in the coming years, multiple favorable developments need to align almost perfectly and in a relatively short time frame.

Given these uncertainties, XRP may be better suited as an opportunity to monitor right now rather than one to buy hand over fist at current prices. In my eyes, XRP is priced to perfection and has a long road ahead before it witnesses more valuation expansion.

