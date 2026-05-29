1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 2,280%, According to Analysts

Key Points

According to Standard Chartered, Solana could hit a price of $2,000 by the year 2030.

A greater focus on real-world utility, especially within decentralized finance, is driving the growth narrative for Solana.

While Solana can deliver blistering future gains, it is also highly volatile, making it a high-risk, high-upside play.

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Ever since it hit a new all-time high of $294 last January, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been trending in the wrong direction. It's down 70% since then, and currently trades for just $84.

But things could turn around for Solana much faster than anyone imagines. According to analysts at Standard Chartered, Solana could hit a price of $2,000 by 2030. If so, Solana could be on the cusp of 2,280% gains.

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The growth outlook for Solana

The good news, if you're thinking about investing in Solana, is that the narrative appears to be shifting. There is now much less of a consumer-facing focus -- think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and meme coins -- and much more of a focus on real-world utility.

The best play to see this new dynamic at work is in the area of decentralized finance (DeFi). Until recently, Solana's growing prowess in DeFi was due to a single factor: wildly speculative trading in meme coins. That's what propelled Solana's sudden surge in trading volume on decentralized exchanges.

However, Solana is now shifting from meme coins to stablecoins, and that's going to make it potentially more attractive to investors. Solana's super-fast, low-cost blockchain can be used for stablecoin micropayments, and that could become a hot new growth direction.

In an ultra-bullish scenario laid out by analysts at investment firm VanEck, Solana eventually becomes the dominant smart contract blockchain, rivaling or even surpassing Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Already, there are signs that the Solana blockchain ecosystem is growing much faster than people thought. Research from investment firm 21Shares last year highlighted that the Solana blockchain ecosystem generated nearly $3 billion in revenue within a 12-month period.

Is Solana really capable of delivering 2,280% gains?

If there's one cryptocurrency capable of posting stratospheric gains, it's Solana. In 2023, for example, Solana delivered returns of 924% to investors. In 2024, it delivered 86% gains. So the upside potential is definitely there.

But Solana also profiles as a highly volatile cryptocurrency. The year before Solana soared by 924%, it lost 94% of its value. In 2026, Solana is already down a disappointing 32%, a possible sign that investors may need to wait until 2027 before Solana goes on another of its epic runs.

Even Standard Chartered has scaled back some of its near-term expectations for Solana. For example, it now lists $250 as a best-case scenario for 2026. That being said, it did not alter its 2030 outlook for Solana. So a price of $2,000 is still on the table.

That might be the best lesson here: Buy Solana for its long-term potential, and stop focusing on Solana's month-to-month volatility. If Solana really does surpass Ethereum as the world's preeminent Layer 1 blockchain, you'll definitely want some in your portfolio by 2030.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.