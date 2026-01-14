1 Top Bitcoin ETF I Plan to Load Up On in 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin ETFs have made crypto investing easy and efficient for investors.

More than a dozen bitcoin ETFs exist. Since they invest in the same thing, you almost need to split hairs to find a differentiator.

With Bitcoin ETFs, it all comes down to cost.

It's been a tumultuous year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which ultimately produced a lot of volatility but nothing in the way of returns. After such a strong multiyear rally, a year "off" to digest gains and stabilize a bit is probably a good thing. But as we move forward into 2026, it's time to revisit the investment case again.

Bitcoin has, in my opinion, gone from alternative asset class to necessary portfolio allocation. In the same way we talk about stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate in a diversified portfolio, we should be adding Bitcoin to the discussion. Based on how the crypto market has evolved and the tailwinds of decentralization and AI development behind it, now's the time to look at building up Bitcoin positions again.

With nearly a dozen different Bitcoin ETFs to choose from all essentially doing the same thing, the differentiator is cost. All invest in spot Bitcoin, so it makes sense to choose the one that lets you do it the cheapest.

The most popular Bitcoin ETF by a wide margin is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) with more than $70 billion in assets under management. With an expense ratio of 0.25%, it's certainly a defensible choice. For my money, the one I'd load up on is the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEMKT: BTC). It's got the lowest expense ratio in the group at just 0.15%. Plus, it's more than liquid enough that you don't get dinged on spreads when trading it.

It may not necessarily be the most popular Bitcoin ETF, but it will probably be the one producing the best returns over the long term.

David Dierking has positions in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.