The 1 thing You Need to Watch in Amazon's Earnings

Key Points

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud provider in the world.

Despite its size, AWS growth reaccelerated in last year's third quarter.

AWS boasted a $200 billion backlog of business at quarter's end.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has barely moved over the past year, but come earnings time, and the stock might finally get the juice it needs to jump higher. There are many things the market is going to take note of when the company reports 2025 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 5, but the most important one to watch is Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

AI and AWS

AWS is Amazon's cloud services division. It's the largest cloud company in the world, with 29% of theglobal marketshare, according to Statista. However, the competition is making strong headway, and Microsoft and Alphabet are both growing their businesses quickly.

Given its size, AWS's growth has naturally decelerated over the past few years, although it reaccelerated in the 2025 third quarter to a 20% increase. That was its highest increase in 11 quarters. It had a $200 billion backlog at the end of the third quarter, not including new deals that weren't included in that number since the end of the third quarter.

The AI business lives in AWS, where cloud clients get access to Amazon's full suite of AI services, including tools to build custom large-language models (LLM) as well as use of Amazon's signature Bedrock platform. AWS performance is a good peek into what's happening with AI.

Management says that it has more features coming out faster than any of the competition, and that means it should be able to gain more business, too. Investors should keep an eye on whether or not that's happening to get a sense of Amazon's position in the market.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.