1 Thing Every Lucid Group Investor Needs to Watch Right Now

It's an exciting time for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). Sales are expected to grow by 72% this year and 97% next year thanks to the recent introduction of its Gravity SUV platform. Plus, several new models may be on the way as early as 2026. But there's one critical risk point that every investor should be monitoring right now.

Could this 1 change kill Lucid Group stock?

Few companies completely control their own destiny. But some are more exposed to outside events than others. Right now, Lucid is particularly vulnerable to changes in federal policies. The U.S. government is mulling the elimination of several long-standing subsidies. The most talked about right now is the federal tax credit for EV buyers, which can reach as high as $7,500.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If these incentives are eliminated, the effective cost of purchasing an EV will rise, a direct hit to nearly every electric car stock. Analysts are split on how damaging this policy shift could be. But we can glean clues from other countries that abruptly eliminated EV tax incentives. The reality may surprise you.

Incentives that lower the cost of buying an EV have been in place throughout Europe for many decades. Norway was the first to begin incentives all the way back in the 1990s. Over time, incentives have been increased and decreased, sometimes gradually, other times suddenly. What happened when incentives were reduced? It's not good news for EV makers like Lucid.

Germany, for example, paid average incentives of around €4,700 per car from 2016 to 2023. More than 2 million vehicles qualified over that time period. Then the program ended suddenly in 2023. Over the next six months, EV sales grew by 9.4% in the rest of Europe. German EV sales, meanwhile, dropped by 16.4%.

While the effects in the U.S. remain to be seen, Lucid's sales growth may decline sharply should domestic tax credits be eliminated.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,731!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $945,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.