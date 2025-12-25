1 Thing About Dogecoin That's an Absolute Deal Breaker

Key Points

Dogecoin is a top-10 cryptocurrency in the world.

The token gained significant virality on social media, but it does not offer much real-world utility.

Until Dogecoin can change this, it's a deal breaker for the crypto.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

When the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) emerged in late 2013, few thought it would last long, primarily because it was created as a joke. Over a decade later, Dogecoin has a market cap of roughly $22 billion and is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Dogecoin's success came from its ability to tap into social media and virality in a way that few assets ever had before. People found the token and its Shiba Inu mascot to be a fun and fascinating financial experiment. Celebrity businessmen like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk were also fans of Dogecoin and even allowed their various businesses to accept it as a form of payment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Given how long Dogecoin has been around, I suspect it has staying power for as long as crypto remains relevant, and the sector doesn't seem as if it's going away anytime soon. Still, there's one thing about Dogecoin that is an absolute deal breaker for me.

No real-world utility

The big deal breaker is that I still do not believe Dogecoin's network has real-world utility. There are now thousands of cryptocurrencies, most of which can instantly send payments online through their own network, or a network they trade on.

Dogecoin has its own network, but it doesn't stand out from a technical perspective, only processing about 30 transactions per second (TPS). Now, there are various reports that could one day change. The team behind MyDoge, a digital wallet specifically for Dogecoin, launched a new initiative called DogeOS that raised close to $7 million to build a new Layer-2 blockchain solution, according to a CoinDesk report from May.

Layer-2 solutions are blockchain layers built on top of a main network for the purpose of processing transactions off chain, which boosts throughput without significantly increasing fees. This layer could also provide Dogecoin with the smart contract functionality needed to build decentralized applications (dApps) that power non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming apps, thereby boosting engagement on Dogecoin's network.

After all, Dogecoin does have a fervent community, so this may be a new way to engage with its fans and drive demand for the token. Still, it remains unclear when this layer will be ready, and Dogecoin will still face significant competition from other networks that have been providing these services for years, and that will still be stronger from a technical perspective. Ultimately, I think Dogecoin faces an uphill battle to prove strong real-world utility, which is a deal breaker.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.