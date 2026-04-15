The 1 Tech Stock I'd Put in Every Retirement Account Right Now

Key Points

Apple's business is fairly stable compared to that of most of its tech peers.

The company also has a solid dividend program, something retiree investors will love.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Retirees looking for stability should be especially cautious in the current environment. Equity markets have been volatile, with tech stocks leading the Nasdaq Composite into correction territory. Is there any tech company that's worth it for retirees to invest in, especially right now? Yes, there are, and one of my top picks along those lines is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why.

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Apple's outstanding business

Apple hasn't been immune to the recent volatility. The stock is down by 4% year to date. However, the iPhone maker has plenty of redeeming qualities. Here are three of them. First, Apple's core business is more predictable than that of many of its tech peers. Apple's devices are so popular -- and it has attracted such a loyal customer base -- that it generates tens of billions in sales even in recessions.

That is especially impressive considering no one truly needs a new iPhone, particularly not when the economy isn't doing well. Apple customers also tend to upgrade their devices fairly regularly. The most recent iPhone, the 17, has enjoyed an impressive renewal cycle, catapulting Apple's top-line growth to levels not seen in years.

AAPL Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Further, Apple has a growing source of recurring revenue, thanks to its deep ecosystem of more than 2.5 billion active devices. Apple offers a range of subscriptions, including music and video streaming, fitness, news, and podcasts. Second, Apple is actively expanding its installed base, notably by introducing lower-priced items, whereas it has historically dominated more premium markets. One of the company's recent launches is the MacBook Neo, its cheapest laptop ever.

Apple is also looking to launch a new iPhone Fold that will compete with similar, highly popular devices some of its competitors have had on the market for years. These initiatives could also help boost the company's installed base. Third, Apple has an excellent dividend program. The company's forward yield isn't impressive at 0.4%. But Apple regularly increases its payouts. Over the past decade, Apple's dividend has grown by 82.5%. The company also generates significant free cash flow, and its highly conservative 15.6% cash payout ratio suggests it has room for further payout hikes.

What does all this mean for retiree investors? Apple may be more volatile than many companies in defensive sectors such as healthcare. That said, as far as tech stocks go, there are few more stable, reliable corporations. It's also worth considering the company's long-term prospects. Apple will continue innovating, and the company should also increasingly rely on its high-margin services segment to boost profits.

Meanwhile, Apple's deep ecosystem is also a great reason it could catch up in the artificial intelligence race, as the company could launch plenty of AI-powered services that many of its loyal customers will adopt. In short, Apple can provide regular income and market-beating returns to retirees. It might be worth retirees' while to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to this stock.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.