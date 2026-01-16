1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy That Could Soar

Key Points

ServiceNow completed a 5-for-1 stock split in December.

The software provider is poised for strong growth if enterprise AI adoption continues to soar.

Forward stock splits are a great opportunity for individual investors to buy whole shares of stocks that previously may have seemed out of their price range. For example, a stock trading at $2,000 per share would be available for $200 per share after a 10-for-1 forward stock split.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) was one of several high-profile stock splits in 2025. After a 5-for-1 forward stock split in December, the stock now trades around $138 per share, as of this writing. Here's why that could be a golden opportunity to scoop up shares of an enterprise software provider that's poised to soar.

ServiceNow is putting AI to work

ServiceNow provides a cloud-based platform that helps large organizations automate workflows and streamline operations across IT, customer service, HR, finance, and security. Some 8,400 global customers use ServiceNow's AI-powered software platform, including over 85% of the Fortune 500.

"Exceptional" and "stunning" were two of the superlatives management used to describe ServiceNow's third quarter.Total revenue on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis grew 22% to $3.4 billion. The bulk of that revenue came from subscriptions, which increased 21.5%, compared to the year-ago period, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance.

As businesses implement various artificial intelligence (AI) tools to drive productivity and efficiency gains, ServiceNow's AI-enabled platform can integrate and orchestrate those tools, much like a control tower. According to CEO Bill McDermott, companies in every industry are clamoring for this "real-time AI control tower." As of Q3, the company's AI products were on pace to generate more than $500 million in annual contract value for 2025, marking significant progress toward its $1 billion AI target for 2026.

Enterprise IT spending on AI products is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2029, and businesses need ServiceNow's software to seamlessly integrate those AI tools into their daily operations. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 33.9, ServiceNow isn't exactly cheap. However, if enterprise AI adoption continues to soar, ServiceNow's growth story could be in the early innings.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Josh Cable has positions in ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.