1 Stock I'd Buy Before NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy is a high-risk, high-reward AI stock, but you can still get plenty of gains and lower risk with Bitfarms.

Bitfarms isn't a guarantee either, but its AI infrastructure business model is proven, and other big players in the industry have already signed lucrative deals.

Bitfarms has a 2.1 gigawatt pipeline and already makes money with Bitcoin mining, but parabolic revenue growth may be a few years away.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is well-positioned for artificial intelligence (AI) energy demands. Nuclear reactors offer a consistent energy source that prevents grid strains. As other AI stocks have demonstrated, gains can compound quickly once revenue starts to take off.

However, Nano Nuclear Energy is multiple years away from commercialization. It has interest from AI data center, industrial, and military customers, but interest doesn't always translate into sales. The company has a lot to prove, but you can still ride the AI wave with plenty of small companies that are scaling quickly.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is the better bet right now because its revenue is soaring. The crypto miner's push into AI data centers is gaining momentum, especially in light of a major transaction.

Bitfarms is turning gigawatts into cash

Bitfarms was founded in 2017 and originally focused on crypto mining. However, the growing need for AI infrastructure has caused many crypto miners to pivot to this service. Bitfarms is laying out the infrastructure that may support lucrative tech deals in a few years.

Gigawatts are the name of the game, and the more of them you have, the more money you can make. For instance, Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) recently signed a 168 megawatt, 10-year deal with Fluidstack for $3 billion.

That means 168 megawatts is enough to generate $300 million per year. Bitfarms has 2.1 gigawatts of energy in its portfolio. Not all of it is energized yet, and the company is still allocating some of its energy for crypto mining. This full change should take a few years, but the company is already generating revenue. Its venture into AI data center infrastructure is already a proven business model.

Bitfarms closed out Q3 2025 with 1,827 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which comes to roughly $165 million. The company also has approximately $637 million in cash, which can help finance building and energizing its data center.

Bitfarms sold its Paraguay data center to focus on North America

The biggest AI deals have happened with data centers located in North America, and Bitfarms took a bold step to increase its exposure in the continent. The crypto miner recently sold its Paraguay data center for up to $30 million, depending on contract milestones being met.

This move frees up capital and resources for Bitfarms to focus on its sites in Pennsylvania, Washington, and Canada. Approximately 90% of its 2.1 gigawatt pipeline is located in the U.S.

The company is also in the process of converting its Washington site to an AI data center. This process should be completed in December 2026 and represents 18 megawatts of Bitfarms' energy portfolio. These conversions are expensive in the short run, but can lead to substantial annual recurring revenue.

Bitfarms' business model is more proven in the marketplace than Nano Nuclear Energy. While nuclear energy companies are worth monitoring, investors may want to stick with a company that looks ready to win now instead of later.

Should you buy stock in Bitfarms right now?

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2026.

Marc Guberti has positions in Cipher Mining. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.