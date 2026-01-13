1 Stock I'd Buy Before Nio in 2026

Key Points

Nio's deliveries are up despite EV turbulence, but its long history of unprofitability is concerning.

SoFi looks like a more promising stock due to its crypto feature and strong demand for its additional financial products.

The fintech company has an opportunity to meaningfully expand its profit margins in the years ahead.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Nio (NYSE: NIO) looked unstoppable during the pandemic's height as many electric vehicle (EV) stocks outpaced the S&P 500. However, revenue deceleration and a lack of profitability have crushed Nio, causing its shares to drop by more than 90% over the past five years.

Although the EV narrative has been crumbling due to the U.S. EV tax credit's expiration, Nio has continued to grow at a solid rate. The Chinese EV maker reported a 54.6% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries in December 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That growth won't mean much if Nio continues to lose money on its vehicles. Luckily, investors don't have to commit to Nio stock for the long run. There are other companies that can deliver more compelling returns, including fintech company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI).

The return to crypto trading is a significant opportunity

SoFi relaunched its crypto trading feature near the end of 2025, and it may turn into a long-term catalyst. Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has stabilized and may enjoy a rally if interest rates continue to drop and the economy remains strong.

A Bitcoin rally can increase trading activity in SoFi Crypto and boost attention for the company's other financial products. Crypto trading can turn into a big deal, as Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors saw when the company more than quadrupled its crypto transaction revenue in the third quarter.

SoFi may enjoy that type of momentum as more users trade crypto. The fintech company also launched a fully reserved stablecoin, which reflects a deepening commitment to the blockchain opportunity.

SoFi's profit margins are expanding

SoFi offers the same types of products you can find at traditional banks: Checking accounts, credit cards, brokerage accounts, loans, and other resources. However, SoFi has fewer overhead costs since it doesn't have any physical locations.

While SoFi wasn't always profitable, it eventually became profitable in fourth-quarter 2023. Less than two years later, SoFi is delivering double-digit net profit margins. Those margins are also coming with impressive revenue growth. Net sales increased by 38% year over year, while net income more than doubled.

The fintech company also added 905,000 members in Q4, bringing its total number to 12.6 million. That's a 35% year-over-year improvement in the membership growth rate, suggesting that rising revenue and margins may become more common.

SoFi wrapped up Q3 with a 14.6% net profit margin. Some of the largest financial institutions have net profit margins above 30%. If SoFi works to those levels within a few years, the valuation will look far more desirable. Progress toward higher margins also comes as the business continues to post excellent financial growth rates.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.