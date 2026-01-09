1 Stock I'd Buy Before JMIA in 2026

Key Points

For many investors in the U.S., Jumia is the default stock for accessing Africa.

It's not the only way for market participants to capitalize on consumer discretionary spending on that continent.

Another promising company operates in an industry familiar to scores of investors in this country.

Investors' affinity for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is understandable. Described as the Amazon of Africa, Jumia does have story stock potential.

It's also got a lot of the hallmarks retail investors crave, including exposure to a high-growth industry (e-commerce), an accommodative share price ($14.17 as of Jan. 6), and a low market capitalization ($1.07 billion as of Jan. 6).

Jumia is arguably one of the few stocks with ties to Africa with which the bulk of U.S. investors may be familiar. Yet there are other compelling ways to tap the continent's enticing consumer spending story. In fact, one may prove to be a super bet to make.

Say hello to a super betting stock

Perhaps only the most dedicated followers of sin stocks have heard of Super Group (NYSE: SGHC), but that low profile belies impressive results. Up more than 94% over the past year, the sportsbook operator was one of 2025's best-performing betting stocks.

Super Group isn't as Africa-centric as Jumia, but the gaming company is a credible way to tap into rising consumer spending on the continent. Since 2021, Super Group's Africa revenue has tripled to 40% of the company's total today. The bulk of that tally is sourced from South Africa, which is the continent's largest economy.

Still, Super Group is well known in the region, as highlighted by the fact that it ranks among the top three internet casino and sportsbook operators in the eight African nations where it offers those services.

The company's other primary markets are Canada and Europe. It abandoned U.S. sports wagering operations in 2024, while also pulling the plug on its U.S. iGaming business last year. Like some competitors, Super Group has no U.S. exposure, and that's not a bad thing, because the company previously acknowledged that pathways to profitability in this country were complex.

Africa is a different story. In the third quarter, Super Group's internet casino revenue there surged 37%. As for the company's sportsbook profile on the continent, the long-term outlook is attractive because young, upwardly mobile Africans are embracing social media, which is stoking increased interest and participation in sports betting.

More reasons Super Group is super

Africa's potential isn't the only reason investors may want to evaluate the Betway parent. The company has no debt, and at the end of the third quarter, it had $462 million in cash on hand. That's a tidy cash position for a $6 billion company.

Additionally, Super Group is a capital return story. For the trailing 12 months ended November 2025, the gaming company returned $136 million to shareholders, including dividend payments. Yes, this sports betting stock that most investors in the U.S. haven't heard of pays a dividend, something that DraftKings and FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment don't do.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

