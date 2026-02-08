1 Stock I Plan to Load Up on in 2026

Key Points

Realty Income's mission is to pay a dependable and growing monthly dividend.

The REIT backs its high-yielding payout with a rock-solid portfolio and financial profile.

It has a long history of increasing its dividend, and that trend should continue.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

My top financial goal for this year is to grow my passive income. I want to become more financially independent. For me, that means generating enough passive income to cover my basic living expenses.

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is an income juggernaut. That's why I plan to load up on the real estate investment trust (REIT) this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Part of Realty Income's stated mission is to invest in places that "deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time." The REIT has certainly delivered on that mission over the years. It has declared 667 consecutive monthly dividends since its formation more than half a century ago. Meanwhile, it has raised its payment 133 times since its public market listing in 1994, -- including for the last 113 quarters in a row -- growing it at a 4.2% compound annual rate during that time frame.

The REIT currently has a 5.1% dividend yield, which is several times higher than the S&P 500 (1.2% yield). That high-yielding payout is on rock-solid ground. Realty Income's diversified portfolio generates very stable rental income backed by long-term net leases that require tenants to cover all property operating costs. It also has a very strong financial profile, including one of the 10 best balance sheets in the sector. That gives it the flexibility to continue growing its portfolio of income-producing real estate.

I fully expect Realty Income to continue growing its high-yielding dividend over the coming decades. That's why I plan to load up on even more shares of this quintessential real estate passive income stock in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.