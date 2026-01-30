1 Stock I Plan to Load Up On in 2026

Key Points

NextEra Energy anticipates earnings-per-share growth of at least 8% through 2032.

The company is benefiting from increased electricity demands from AI data centers.

I've owned NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares for a few years now, but I haven't increased my position since I originally bought in. That's going to change in 2026. I plan to load up on the stock and hold it for several more years. Let's talk about why I like NextEra Energy so much.

A hybrid energy company

NextEra posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings on Jan. 27. There was a lot to like and even more to look forward to. NextEra's earnings-per-share (EPS) growth hit 8.2% and the company said it expects its compound annual growth rate in adjusted EPS to remain above 8% through 2032. NextEra also anticipates growing its dividends per share about 10% per year through 2026, and then 6% through 2028.

NextEra is a hybrid of a regulated utility company and a fast-growing renewable energy business. Through Florida Power & Light, NextEra generates excellent cash flow and reliable returns. Meanwhile, the renewables arm is adding storage capacity to its backlog and capitalizing on rapidly rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and beyond.

Partnerships with Alphabet's Google Cloud and Meta Platforms are a bullish sign that NextEra Energy will play a vital, long-term role in supplying power to the major AI and tech players.

NextEra trades at a fair price

Because of NextEra's dual-business model, investors have a natural hedge against the volatility of a renewable energy company. It's good for both growth and income. NextEra stock is up 19% year to date and is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 21. This is right in line with its utility peers, which may not offer as much upside potential as NextEra.

Catie Hogan has positions in NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.