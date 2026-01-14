1 Stock That Could Outperform as Artificial Intelligence Adoption Grows

Key Points

AI infrastructure relies on Credo's high-speed data connectivity solutions to operate.

While Credo has competitors, it's one of the fastest-growing, as evidenced by its latest quarterly revenue more than tripling year over year.

A recent 17% share price drop makes the stock attractive as profit margins continue to rise.

10 stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group ›

OpenAI's ChatGPT reached 1 million users in the first week of its release and now processes more than 2.5 billion prompts per day. It's an early case study of how quickly artificial intelligence (AI) can scale and reach new people. Even wider adoption is likely as ChatGPT is still in its early innings.

AI companies in general are still in their early innings too, which points to companies like Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) outperforming in 2026 and beyond as the buildout continues. Credo produces high-speed data connectivity solutions that are part of the AI data center infrastructure that is receiving so much attention lately.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With its $27 billion market cap, Credo is a relatively smaller AI stock compared to megacaps, but investors have been noticing the opportunity. Credo's stock price has more than doubled over the past year and is up by more than 1,250% over the past five years.

AI training and inference clusters need Credo

Credo's high-speed data connectivity solutions are critical for AI training and inference clusters. Without this behind-the-scenes technology, the AI boom would quickly fade.

While Credo isn't the only company in the industry, it is gaining market share. The company's revenue more than tripled year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and that included a 20.2% sequential jump. The midpoint of Credo's third-quarter revenue guidance comes to $340 million, which implies a 152% growth rate. The midpoint also implies 27% sequential growth.

Big tech companies have already committed to increasing their AI spending. Some of that money will flow into Credo, and optimistic guidance already suggests that growth is accelerating.

Credo stock is down by 17%, making it look more promising

Even the best growth stocks endure volatility, and for AI stocks, the drops are usually more severe. That's part of the reason why Credo stock is down by roughly 17% from its all-time high in December 2025 despite establishing itself as a key player in the AI boom.

Some investors may be worried about the valuation. The stock trades at a 130 P/E ratio, but its 42 forward P/E ratio shows how much progress it has made with profits. Although revenue growth has been superb, its net income is growing even faster.

Credo looks well-positioned to continue expanding its margins while being projected to deliver 27% sequential growth at the Q3 midpoint. The company's net profit margin jumped from 20% to over 30% in just a few quarters. This trend can make the stock compelling despite its 130 P/E ratio.

It's important to view any AI stock through the lens of multiple years instead of a few months. Credo looks like a long-term winner that can crush the S&P 500 over the next 10 years. It already has a history of rewarding long-term investors, and it's still not too late to get in on the action.

Should you buy stock in Credo Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Credo Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Credo Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.