The 1 Social Security Change You Probably Missed This Year

Social Security went through a lot of changes in 2026.

Some changes, like the program's 2.8% COLA, are fairly well known.

A new rule makes it harder for some workers to qualify for retirement benefits.

It's common for Social Security to go through changes year after year. For example, Social Security benefits are eligible for an automatic cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, each year that's pegged to inflation. This year, benefits got a 2.8% boost because of that provision.

But while Social Security's 2.8% COLA may have been pretty well publicized, other 2026 Social Security changes may have flown under your radar. And there's one change in particular you may have missed that could impact your ability to collect benefits in the future.

Social Security made a big change to the value of work credits

One huge myth in the context of Social Security is that once you reach a certain age, you're eligible for retirement benefits automatically. The truth is that Social Security benefits have to be earned unless you qualify for spousal benefits based on a current or ex-spouse's record. And the way to earn benefits is to work, earn wages, and pay taxes on that income.

To be able to collect Social Security in retirement based on your own earnings record, you need to accumulate 40 work credits in your lifetime, at a maximum of four credits per year. But this year, the value of a work credit has increased. And this means that if you work part-time or dabble in the gig economy for income, you may not succeed in earning four work credits in 2026.

Last year, the value of a single Social Security work credit was $1,810. This year, it's $1,890.

So let's say you run an online shop that typically brings in $605 per month. Last year, that would've been enough to snag your four Social Security work credits. This year, you'd be a little short.

If you're someone who works full-time, this change probably won't affect you. Rather, it's people who work part-time who need to be aware of this change -- especially people who are older and need four work credits this year to qualify for Social Security pretty soon.

Be aware of Social Security changes at all times

You might think that if you're not retired, you don't have to pay attention to Social Security updates. But in reality, changes to the program could impact you even if you're decades away from stopping to work.

That's why it's important to read up on Social Security changes every year. The Social Security Administration typically announces a bucket of changes every October, so that's a good time to tune in and see if there's anything happening with the program that you need to know about.

