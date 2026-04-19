1 Smart Stock to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Two important platforms, both of which possess powerful network effects, drive persistent gains in advertising revenue.

Advancing artificial intelligence has been a top priority for this business, with notable success showing up in the booming cloud segment.

Even though this leading internet company's share price has almost tripled in five years, earnings growth can power higher returns in the future.

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Regardless of what you believe about the long-term implications for artificial intelligence (AI), the amount of money pouring into the industry is hard to ignore. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said previously that by the end of this decade, there will be $3 trillion to $4 trillion in annual spending on AI-related infrastructure.

All signs point to AI becoming a bigger part of the global economic backdrop in the future. Here's one smart stock to buy right now that's in a wonderful position to continue winning.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

There are so many reasons to like this dominant internet enterprise

The company that investors might view as a no-brainer opportunity today is "Magnificent Seven" constituent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). In the past five years, its share price has rocketed almost 200% higher (as of April 17). There are plenty of reasons to appreciate this great business.

Alphabet's dominant position in the digital advertising market is enviable, particularly as it relates to the flagship Google Search platform, as well as the leading video entertainment service YouTube. They both possess network effects. And combined, these two segments raked in $74.5 billion in ad sales in Q4 2025, with both growing at healthy rates on a yearly basis.

When it comes to AI, Alphabet has basically been all-in for a decade now. Its AI capabilities continue to improve the functionality of all its internet platforms. And advertising customers benefit from new features, like AI Max, that can boost audience targeting and monetization.

But Google Cloud is where AI is showing up the most. This burgeoning cloud computing platform, which is dramatically improving its profitability, has a monster backlog of $240 billion.

"Nearly 75% of Google Cloud customers have used our vertically optimized AI, from chips, to models, to AI platforms, and enterprise AI agents," CEO Sundar Pichai said on the Q4 2025 earnings call.

With free cash flow exceeding $73 billion in 2025, Alphabet is in a unique position to direct capital to high-risk/high-reward projects. Waymo is one of these Other Bets. With more than 500,000 weekly rides, the autonomous driving enterprise is leading the pack in this new technological wave.

Alphabet's valuation isn't too demanding today

In the past 12 months, this internet stock has soared 120%, supporting Alphabet's gargantuan market cap of $4.1 trillion today. Even at this scale, the business presents investors with a smart buying opportunity.

Examine the valuation. Shares trade at 31.3 times 2025 earnings. This is a premium to the trailing-five-year average of 24.6. I agree that this doesn't resemble a bargain.

But the company's net income rose 725% between 2015 and 2025. And no one doubts that Alphabet is one of the world's truly elite businesses. As AI starts to infiltrate the global economy, there aren't many companies better positioned.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.