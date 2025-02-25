1 Simple Approach That Helped Richard Branson Build Wealth

Richard Branson has blazed his own path to success. The Virgin Group founder is indeed a successful businessman, but this isn’t how he categorizes himself.

In fact, it might come as a surprise to learn the approach he’s used that has helped him build wealth.

Read on for more details about Branson’s mindset and how it’s helped him build wealth.

Creating Things He’s Proud Of

Branson doesn’t consider himself a businessman or an entrepreneur at all, he told CNBC Make It. Instead of placing earnings as his top priority, Branson chooses to focus on creating things that make him proud.

He follows his instincts when deciding whether he wants to take on a new venture, he told CNBC Make It. This includes feeling like he can create something innovative that will make a difference and leave himself and his team feeling gratified.

Consequently, this has allowed him to feel more comfortable taking risks in business. The chances he took led him to billionaire status, which may not have been possible had he played it safe.

The Virgin Group

As of late February 2025, Branson’s net worth was $2.6 billion, according to Forbes. He built his wealth through the Virgin Group, which currently consists of 40 Virgin companies in more than 35 countries.

A diverse group of businesses, Virgin has held — or currently holds — a place in a variety of sectors, including travel, telecommunications, health, banking, music and leisure. Some of its most high-profile past and present ventures include Virgin Records, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Galactic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Money.

Focused on Growth

No matter how many businesses he’s built, Branson is always striving to improve. One of the ways he does this is by gathering feedback.

In an interview with LinkedIn, he revealed that he usually carries a notebook with him everywhere he goes. This has included a Virgin Atlantic flight, where he talked to both customers and staff and wrote their comments down so he wouldn’t forget them.

He said conversations are wasted if you don’t take notes. Without having notes to refresh your memory, he said you’re going to forget something that is important to someone — including people who work for you. Following up on these conversations is a must, he explained, because people share things that are important to them.

This further emphasizes the fact that Branson’s primary focus truly is creating products he’s proud of that can make a difference in customers’ lives.

While he may not consider himself one, Branson is both a businessman and an entrepreneur. A true innovator, the simple approach he’s used to lead the Virgin Group has allowed him to sustain massive business success for more than five decades.

