1 Sign Bitcoin Could Be Poised for a Comeback in 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin hasn't had consecutive losing years yet.

It lost value in 2025, so if it continues its usual pattern, it will deliver positive returns this year.

Bitcoin ETF inflows have picked up in March, potentially indicating the start of a recovery.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The crypto market is the definition of boom or bust. Last year, market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started out strong, eventually setting a new high of $126,198 in October. But it's down about 45% since then and 19% year to date, as of March 26.

While these downturns have lasted for years before, one pattern suggests Bitcoin will bounce back over the rest of the year.

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Bitcoin price data is available back to 2010. Since that time, Bitcoin has never had two consecutive losing years, even during extended bear markets. The leading cryptocurrency has had four years so far during which its price declined: 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2025.

If the pattern holds, Bitcoin will follow up its losses in 2025 with a positive return in 2026. Also worth noting is that when Bitcoin wins, it tends to win big. Its lowest positive return in a calendar year was 34% in 2015, and it more than doubled in 2023 and 2024.

There's no guarantee that Bitcoin will continue to avoid consecutive yearly losses, but there's a sign it's starting to recover. After four months of net outflows for Bitcoin ETFs, meaning more money went out than came in, March has reversed that trend so far. There have been about $1.3 billion in net Bitcoin ETF inflows, according to data from BiTBO.

Bitcoin is highly volatile, and I wouldn't recommend buying too much in hopes of a comeback. But based on previous trends and Bitcoin ETF inflows, this could be an opportunity to buy the dip.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.